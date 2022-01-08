ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jets' Tarik Black: Bumped up to active roster

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Black was elevated from the Jets' practice squad Saturday. Black signed with...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Jets' C.J. Suess: Vacates NHL roster

The Jets reassigned Suess to the taxi squad Sunday. Suess has played in two games for Winnipeg this season but doesn't have a shot or a point. It could take injuries or COVID-19 issues among Jets' forwards for him to get further NHL opportunities.
NHL
The Spun

Antonio Brown Says He Received Offer To Play Football

Antonio Brown had plenty of things to say this Friday while on the “Full Send Podcast.” He even discussed his future as a football player. During his time on the show, Brown revealed that he currently has an offer to play football. However, that offer isn’t from an NFL team.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tarik Black
Detroit Sports Nation

Fox 2 reporter says he knows which NFL team Jim Harbaugh will land with if he leaves Michigan

It has been a Friday of Jim Harbaugh reports/rumors and the latest (at least that we have seen) comes from Ryan Ermanni of Fox 2. Ermanni took to Twitter tonight and he said he is hearing that if Harbaugh does leave Michigan that it would be to go to the Las Vegas Raiders. He adds that Harbaugh thinks he can win with the Raiders and their quarterback, Derek Carr.
NFL
FOX Sports

Steelers head to KC for game with AFC playoff implications

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Steelers coach Mike Tomlin called Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce the “best in the business.”. He talked about about how wide receiver Tyreek Hill can create “unbelievable issues." He waxed poetic about defensive tackle Chris Jones and his rare “ability to disrupt...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL Fans Were Furious With CBS On Sunday Afternoon

NFL fans were not happy with CBS on Sunday afternoon, but the network isn’t to blame. Due to league broadcasting rules, CBS had to switch in some markets from the end of the Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game to show the start of the New York Jets at Buffalo Bills contest.
NFL
FanSided

Former Tom Brady teammate isn’t having it with Antonio Brown comments

Antonio Brown has made a lot of questionable comments over the past day, and it was only a matter of time before someone called him out about what he said about Tom Brady. Antonio Brown is burning bridges as fast as he can on his exit tour from the Buccaneers. Even Tom Brady can’t escape the criticism, which is strange considering what Brady did for Brown to get this opportunity.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#American Football
The Spun

Antonio Brown Has 1 Question For Tom Brady

It didn’t take very long for former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown to open up about his eventful week. Brown made an appearance on the “Full Send Podcast” this Friday to discuss his fallout with the Buccaneers. While on the show, the All-Pro wide receiver mentioned his former quarterback, Tom Brady.
NFL
CBS Sports

NFL 2022 draft order, team needs: Jaguars, Lions and Texans clinch top three picks

The NFL regular season comes to an end Sunday and the 2022 NFL Draft order will be finalized for the majority of teams. Below, we'll take a look at the entire draft order in Round 1 as it stands entering the Chargers-Raiders Sunday night game, in addition to team needs and notable free agents. For a look at which players are likely to go where, Ryan Wilson, Chris Trapasso and I produce mock drafts for CBSSports.com. In the latest from Trapasso, the Giants use the No. 5 overall selection on a quarterback. For a more extensive draft discussion beyond the mock drafts, check out our weekly show every Tuesday on YouTube!
NFL
The Spun

Andy Reid Sent Vic Fangio A Message Following Chiefs’ Win

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is likely hoping Broncos head coach Vic Fangio doesn’t go anywhere next season. After Reid’s Chiefs came back to win, he spoke to the media and touched on how great the Broncos played under Fangio for this game. “My hat goes off to...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Blockbuster Coach Trade Speculation

Could we have a blockbuster NFL head coaching trade this offseason?. According to FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer, the Las Vegas Raiders could look to make a blockbuster trade for a head coach. While the Raiders have been linked to Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh, the AFC West franchise...
NFL
The Spun

Vikings Reportedly Make Decision On Mike Zimmer’s Future

The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly moving away from head coach Mike Zimmer, according to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora. Per league sources, the Vikings are expected to let go of Zimmer this week. However, the team will keep longtime general manager Rick Speilman in place. Zimmer was reportedly almost...
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Vic Fangio delivers incredibly harsh response about Drew Lock's performance

Vic Fangio has a long history with Drew Lock, but after Saturday night, their relationship may have reached a turning point. The Denver Broncos fell to the Kansas City Chiefs 28-24 on Saturday to slip to 7-10 on the season as Lock was 12-for-24 passing for 162 yards, along with 4 carries for 35 yards and 2 touchdowns. Fangio, however, was evidently not pleased with the former Missouri quarterback because he was asked about the difference between the Broncos and other AFC West teams.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Fans Are Furious With Mike McCarthy Tonight

Dallas Cowboys fans are furious with head coach Mike McCarthy right now. The Cowboys won the NFC East a few weeks ago and locked up a spot in the postseason, as a result. Despite not having much to play for on Saturday night vs. the Eagles, McCarthy opted to keep his starters in the game for a good portion of it.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy