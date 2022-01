The Detroit Lions' coaching staff is preparing its roster as if the Green Bay Packers will play their starters for all four quarters. “We’re prepared to see them the whole game," Lions head coach Dan Campbell told reporters on Friday. "Look, I know what that’s like. We would go through that where I just came from. There were a couple of different scenarios, ‘How much do you play your guys? Do you not? Is there a rust factor? Is there a rhythm factor? All of those things. So, I think they’ll play that by ear. As far as we’re concerned, I mean we’ve got to be ready to play their very best, and that’s how we’ve been preparing.”

