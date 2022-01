Washington Post columnist and cheerleader for President Biden, Jennifer Rubin said on Sunday there’s not a lot the president can do about the economy or COVID-19. When appearing on MSNBC’s "Velshi," Rubin discussed the efforts to allegedly safeguard democracy for the 2022 election. While Rubin acknowledged the Democrats could suffer from the ongoing economic issues as well as the pandemic, she claimed that there’s not much Biden can do to change that.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 6 HOURS AGO