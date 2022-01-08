Biden authorizes increased funding for Kentucky tornado relief

P resident Joe Biden increased federal disaster relief support to Kentucky for the tornadoes that took place in December of last year.

Biden issued an authorization Saturday for the state to select a 30-day period from the first 120 days after it issued a disaster declaration for the federal government to cover 100% of the eligible costs for cleanup.

"Today, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. made additional disaster assistance available to the Commonwealth of Kentucky by authorizing an increase in the level of Federal funding for emergency work in the Commonwealth of Kentucky as a result of severe storms," the White House said in a statement .

The president previously authorized federal funding to pay for 100% eligible cleanup cost for a 30-day period after the declaration was issued in an order on Dec. 15, 2021. Saturday's change adds the option for Kentucky to select a 30-day period from the first 120 days since the declaration.

The federal assistance extends to debris removal and emergency protective measures. Biden issued a disaster declaration for the state on Dec. 12.

The storm struck on Dec. 10 and Dec. 11. The string of tornadoes struck other states as well, including Arkansas, Illinois, Missouri, and Tennessee.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he believes 78 people died in the storm, NPR reported . He also said that all missing people were accounted for.

The tornado storm was one of the most destructive in the state's history. Kentucky officials said the longest tornado track they estimated from the storm was 227 miles. They noted that would make it one of the longest-recorded tornado tacks in U.S. history.

