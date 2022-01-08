ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
URI drops A-10 opener on the road against Davidson

By Rosie Langello
 1 day ago

(WPRI) — The URI men’s basketball team fell to Davidson on the road in their A-10 opener 72-68.

With 1:13 to play, Makhel Mitchell would hit both his free throws to go ahead by one point but Michael Jones would make a layup with 45 seconds to play to retake the lead. With 24 seconds left to play Ish Leggett would try for a layup but was unsuccessful. Makhi Mitchell then got a technical foul so Davidson would go to the line and free throws would help them to a 72-68 win.

Makhel Mitchell ended with 19 points followed by Jeremy Sheppard with 17 points.

