ESPN increasing price for UFC pay-per-views

By Josh Nason
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBeginning with UFC 270 on January 22nd, the price of UFC pay-per-views on ESPN+ will increase by $5 to $74.99. The news was announced Thursday by ESPN's marketing agency. This is the third-such increase since ESPN became UFC's exclusive...

Las Vegas Herald

MMA icon battered five separate victims in Vegas hotel brawl

Former multiple-time UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen has been served with five battery citations stemming from a recent incident in which he allegedly beat up five separate people during a furious row in a Las Vegas hotel. Retired fighter Sonnen, 44, who has become one of mixed martial arts' more...
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Joe Rogan laments Amanda Nunes’ performance at UFC 269: ‘It’s inexcusable to be that tired in the second round’

This past weekend, Julianna Peña authored one of the biggest upsets in UFC history when she submitted Amanda Nunes at UFC 269 to become the new women’s bantamweight champion. As with any major upset, the conversation quickly turned to whether Nunes, who was a -1000 favorite heading into the fight, had taken the challenger lightly, and UFC commentator Joe Rogan seems to think that was part of it.
ClutchPoints

Francis Ngannou has bonkers boxing demand for new contract

Francis Ngannou is heading into his possible last fight in the UFC when he defends his heavyweight title on January 22. The Cameroonian heavyweight recently revealed some of the demands he has for his new contract, they involve boxing. Francis Ngannou isn’t simply motivated by money, he has always wanted...
ClutchPoints

Sean O’Malley gets brutally honest on UFC fighter pay

Sean O’Malley has always been a big believer in Dana White and what the UFC does business-wise. The bantamweight fighter often speaks out about fighter pay and how it works, for his situation. Recently he spoke about UFC fighters that aren’t paid enough. In a surprise to many, he...
FanSided

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 preview and prediction

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley fight for the second time. Will the rematch be different than their first meeting? FanSided has an answer. Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley meet in an unexpected boxing rematch on Saturday, Dec. 18. It’s an event that came together quickly but should provide some intrigue.
firstsportz.com

“If I am Charles Oliveira, I will pick him,” Michael Bisping claims Conor McGregor still viable for title fight on return, sights ‘this’ reason

It would be absolutely bananas if UFC megastar Conor McGregor gets to skip the line to fight for the title, especially over Justin Gaethje, but UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping believes that can happen and it’s a feasible option. McGregor last fought at UFC 264 when he fractured his shin bone in the very first round after which the fight was ended and his then opponent Dustin Poirier won due to first round doctor stoppage.
The Independent

Charles Oliveira’s eyesight so bad he sees ‘three opponents’ in UFC fights

Charles Oliveira has revealed just how bad his eyesight is, joking that he sees three opponents across from him whenever he fights.The UFC lightweight champion, who usually wears glasses when he is not training or competing, last fought in December, submitting Dustin Poirier to retain his title.The victory saw Oliveira go 2-0 in 2021, with the Brazilian having knocked out Michael Chandler in May to claim the lightweight belt – which had been vacated by the retiring Khabib Nurmagomedov in late 2020.Speaking on the Brazilian MMA Legends podcast, Oliveira joked: “So I see three [opponents]. Three guys for me...
Larry Brown Sports

Rachel Nichols officially out at ESPN

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Tuesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their working relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to...
firstsportz.com

UFC PPV price increased for the third time since 2018, the new price is ridiculous

UFC has again hiked the price of pay-per-view events by $5. With the start of 2022, UFC fans who want to purchase Pay-per-view events on ESPN+ now have to pay $74.99. This new raise will come into effect on January 22nd with UFC 270 Pay-per-view event. The main event of UFC 270 will be a Heavyweight title bout between champion, Francis Ngannou, and challenger, Ciryl Gane.
The Independent

Francis Ngannou’s sparring footage claims dismissed by Ciryl Gane’s coach

Ciryl Gane’s coach has dismissed Francis Ngannou’s suggestion that sparring footage of the upcoming opponents was edited.Fernand Lopez trained Ngannou prior to the French-Cameroonian’s UFC heavyweight title win last March, and he has continued to coach Gane all the while.Ngannou and Gane used to train together at Lopez’s MMA Factory gym in France, and the former teammates are set to become opponents this month in the main event of UFC 270.Gane carries the interim heavyweight title into the bout, having obtained the gold in August, and the build-up to the contest has been dominated by conversations around sparring footage...
BoxingNews24.com

Tim Smith: Fans will STEAL Crawford vs. Spence on pay-per-view

By Allan Fox: Tim Smith of PBC says the reason the Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr. welterweight clash hasn’t been made is based on economics. Smith believes that boxing fans won’t purchase the Crawford vs. Spence fight. Instead, they’ll pirate it and won’t pay. The...
f4wonline.com

Impact comments on Mickie James WWE Royal Rumble announcement

On Friday night's SmackDown, it was announced that Mickie James will be returning to WWE to take part in this year's women's Royal Rumble match. The announcement came with the acknowledgment that James is the current Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion. It was mentioned by Pat McAfee on commentary, and WWE also referred to James as the Impact Knockouts Champion on social media.
The Independent

UFC 272: Alexander Volkanovski vs Max Holloway and Petr Yan vs Aljamain Sterling title fights set

Two title fights are set to take place at UFC 272, according to UFC president Dana White.The event, which is scheduled for 5 March at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, is expected to be headlined by a trilogy bout between featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and former title holder Max Holloway.The card is also set to feature a rematch between bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and interim title holder Petr Yan.LATEST: Holloway out of title fight with Volkanovski at UFC 272White revealed the news to ESPN on Wednesday, though it has been reported that contracts are yet to be signed...
