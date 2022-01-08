Dr. Dre Could See Major Loss If Super Bowl Halftime Is Canceled

UPDATE (Dec. 30):. After capturing headlines for claiming his ex-manager enabled his near-fatal drug addiction, Lil Xan is speaking out again. "So glad I could finally bring this story to light," Xan captioned a screengrab of an article covering his recent revelation on Instagram. "And I putting 100% of the blame on him? No I was a drug addict how could I! Am I telling you that he was doing nothing but speeding up my drug use by supplying my the very pills that could’ve killed me? YES! I’m making this public because I know in my heart this happens way to often and it’s how we end up losing some of the greatest artist way to young...These people must answer for there crimes, I remember days on tour my security would have to check on me to see if I was still breathing! But as long as I was medicated enough to get on stage and make that bag for me and the team everything was all good lol what a joke."

