Key Largo Groceries

By CaptJ
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFished a ledge in 148' Friday (yesterday). Caught 19 YT & lost another 8 or...

last week of 2021- lots of fishing and good weather! pic intensive!

The week before xmas and the week between xmas and new years provided some great opportunities to get offshore and bend some rods. Many of my customers still wanted some meat for fish frys, so we spent time focusing on snappers since our red grouper were closed until january 1st.
Bucks shedding early this year??

I have pics and have seen 4 or 5 bucks that have dropped one or both antlers in the last 2 1/2 weeks... Another guy at my club also has noticed the same thing. We have been on this 3000 acres in Levy county for 8 years and this is the first time we have seen this. Anybody else seeing bucks dropping their "antlers" early this year.. This year and most every year We have had plenty of water, acorns and browse.. lot of 3-6 year old planted pines so there is year round food. Bucks had hard horns around the end of August like every year.
Need help filling tackle box for SWFL (inshore/nearshore)

Just moved to SWFL and hope to do as much fishing as I can, both from land/pier, but also boat (inshore/nearshore). All of my tackle is geared toward fishing in the northeast US (NJ), so I need some advice in re-building my tackle box/bag with SWFL tackle: Lures, soft plastics, hooks, weights, and terminal tackle and lines.
White bait

I’ll be down next week for 4 days and need some white bait. I’ll be fishing from shore most days and plan to rent a boat for a day. I don’t have a cast net so I’d like to be able to buy bait. Anyone know...
#Key Largo#Dolphin#Groceries#Wahoo
SLEIGH SPOTTING: WOMAN’S SCOOTER TURNS UP HOLIDAY SPIRIT IN KEY LARGO

In Key Largo, sightings of a decorated sleigh are increasing in select neighborhoods. On certain portions of U.S. 1, reports say the well-built glide structure appears as the sun goes down. And some say it’s not Santa, with Grinch music blaring from the sleigh. From their home on Bonito...
KEY LARGO, FL
Bait Casting Setups

Well , this should be interesting. I started using Daiwa Tatula's with 7' MH with 17lb floro for worms. Same setup with 30# braid for frogs and swimbaits. I have a Fishing 13 inception I use for spinnerbaits and chatterbaits. I have a revo 8.1 on a Falcon trapcaster for...
FWC meeting on new Gator hunting rules

FWC meeting at 4 pm Jan. 4 on Microsoft Team Webinars to discuss the proposed new gator hunting rules....including 24 hour hunting. See link at www.myfwc.com.
ANIMALS
N.W. Trout...

Deer season is over for me. A few pics to get me fired up for a new Spring season. We have a great trout fishery here in the Northwest Fla area. Mostly guests but all on my boat... Posts: 965 Officer. Don’t have a clue about pics. Thanks for sharing....
ANIMALS
Tiger shark on fly question

Would like to make this happen. Is there any place they are seen a little more commonly? (Upper, middle, lower)? Or is just putting in the time and hoping to win the striped lottery?
ANIMALS
WTS Ruger Blackhawk Collection. $3,450.

WTS Ruger Blackhawk Collection. $3,450. I will offer these V/G to Excellent condition Rugers as a set for one month after which I will sell them individually at the prices shown. What you see in a couple of them are some chips in the factory paint of the trigger guard...
SHOPPING
Recreational season for snapper grouper spelled out with size and bag limits

North Carolina Marine Fisheries Proclamation FF-9-2022 establishes the 2022 recreational season and applicable size limits and bag limits for snapper grouper species beginning 12:01 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2022. To sell or offer for sale any species of the snapper grouper complex taken or possessed under the recreational bag limits,...
HOBBIES
Tips for Islamorada Yellowtail

A few years ago I started using really long leaders with a recommendation from a bait shop in Marathon. I have done much better ever since! I use braid on my reels and 25-30 feet of 15lb Fluorocarbon. Everything else you are doing sounds right. Next time we are there in March I am going to try the chumballs technique shown on this site by Kayaker in KW. I hope that will bring up bigger fish.
ISLAMORADA, FL
Operation Sailfish Returns to Sailfish Marina January 12

Operation Sailfish Returns to Sailfish Marina for the 10th year, running from January 12-16 The Quest For The Crest Sailfish Series is back in action January 12-16th, 2022 at Sailfish Marina in Palm Beach, Florida. Leg 1 of the Quest, Operation Sailfish celebrates 10 years! An estimated 50 Teams will compete in the two-day long tournament on Friday, January 14th & Saturday, January 15th with a $500,000 cash purse up for grabs and of course the champions’ dog tags!
PALM BEACH, FL
Bears in Steinhatchee

I have been hunting in Steinhathee WMAs for a few years now and have game cameras set up in some spots. The last 2 years I have gotten several shots of bears. Never got them before. This past season even more. here's a few. altuck said:. As the bear population...
STEINHATCHEE, FL
Florida's Fishing Legends and Pioneers book

I've been reading this book by Doug Kelly and it's very entertaining. There are interviews and anecdotes on 35 famous anglers from the late 1800's through today. You get to find out a lot about favorite fishing sites and how people got started as charter captains there. Recommended!
FLORIDA STATE
Optic Ready Walther PPQ Q5 Match 9mm-$800-Volusia County

For sale is a Walther PPQ Q5 Match with three mags, three optic plates (# 1, #2 and #5) and three grip back straps. Grip: Sculpted Ergonomic Grip with Three Back Straps (S, M, L) Magazine Release: Reversible Button-Style. : Ported and Optic Ready. Includes: Three Optic Plates. Overall Length:...
SHOPPING
Quota Hunt Preference Points

These guys will research which places you applied for….but they likely won’t help you figure it out. Sunshine laws or some such nonsense requires the state to provide all this information if requested. Right pinman?. Good luck with that!.. it’s hard enough to get logged in and figure...
ANIMALS
You knew this was coming LOL

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has launched a new community science project aimed at learning more about Florida’s skunk populations. The Sunshine State is home to two species of skunks, the striped skunk and the smaller eastern spotted skunk. Both are thought to be found throughout the state and biologists are hoping to involve the public in collecting observations to learn more about the distribution of both species and the types of habitats in which they are found.
WILDLIFE
A Great American…they’re not made like this anymore.

About 14 years ago I get a call from a buddy of mine, says “you wanna make $300?” I said yes! (at the time I was doing home repair on the side to help with private school tuition for my daughter). He said one of his customers (he was a landscaper at the time) néeded a new irrigation pump installed. I made my way over to address he gave me. He showed me the pump, it just needed a couple of fittings, so I repaired it quickly and charged the home owner $75. Ms Morris was her name, she was thrilled that she didn’t have to replace the pump. She asked if I wanted to be her Handyman, she said I seemed honest. I said yes. She was an 85/86 year old tiny 5’ tall 85lb Italian perfectionist. After the first few jobs I did for her I was like “she’s impossible”, I was starting to think I didn’t want to work for her, but as time went on I began to admire her…she refused to settle, she wanted what she wanted. I’m kind of the same way. I spent many, many Saturdays at her home, she always made me a huge lunch with best coffee and desert you could imagine. Anyway, I did work for her up until a couple of years ago, until she moved in with her daughter. I could write so much more about her, but the attached story paints the better picture of who she is. Truly the most amazing person I’ve ever met. She’s still super sharp. I don’t get to see her much these days because of Covid, but I did see her recently at a special mass for her 100th birthday. We still get to talk on the phone occasionally.
ECONOMY
Florida Home Insurance

I have been trying to contact our agent, Dale, but haven’t been having any luck. Does anyone have any other good insurance people for insurance at the coast. We want to upgrade our insurance to add flood and wind. thank you for any help. - Ken.
FLORIDA STATE

