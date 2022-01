No. 3 Georgia (13-1) vs. No. 1 Alabama (13-1) 1 Major-college football program has won 14 games in five seasons, a mark that Alabama would equal by beating Georgia on Monday night. Alabama had 14 victories in the 2009, 2015, 2016 and 2018 seasons. Under coach Amos Alonzo Stagg, Chicago won 16 games in 1899, 15 in 1896 and 14 in 1894, 1898 and 1902. Two other programs have four seasons with at least 14 victories – Pennsylvania in 1892, 1895, 1896 and 1897 and Clemson in 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019. Georgia has never won 14 games in a season. The current team has tied the school record for victories in a season set in 2002 and equaled in 2017.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 5 HOURS AGO