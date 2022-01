This Sisyphean slog of a season continued for the Celtics Friday night, with a 25 point first half lead predictably disintegrating to nothing in a lifeless second half against the Knicks. RJ Barrett's game winning three at the buzzer might have been the final drop of the boulder to the bottom of the mountain, but we could see it rolling downhill with little resistance throughout a second half that saw the Celtics get outscored by 19(!). Once again, the Celtics offense got stuck in the mud, managing just 21 points both quarters. Once again their inability to get buckets seemed to impact their defensive intensity, as the Knicks torched them by screening Evan Fournier open for three after three. The loss dropped the Celtics to 18-21 and 11th place in the Eastern Conference, an ugly place to be for a high payroll team boasting two All Stars.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO