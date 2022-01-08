ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Best wireless gaming mice: Tested and approved

By Hayden Dingman
PCWorld
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that wireless mice can keep up with their wired counterparts in performance and features, there’s really no trade-off in cutting the cord and freeing your trusty rodent from its tether. You still need to be discerning when choosing a particular wireless mouse, of course. That’s especially true of a gaming...

www.pcworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Best home security camera on Amazon has a rare discount today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Do you follow the smart home market? Anyone who does will tell you that the Wyze Cam was nothing short of a game-changer when it first debuted all those years ago. It was definitely the best home security camera on Amazon.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Hide all the ugly power cords around your home with this $21 Amazon find

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. There's nothing worse than having to stare at messy, disorganized cables and power cords. Especially when they're all over your desk, kitchen counter, or elsewhere. Okay fine, there are millions of things that are much, much worse. That doesn't make the messy desk at your job or in your home office any less aggravating though. Bottom line: You need a cable organizer for your desk.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Best headphones and wireless earbuds for iPhone 12

Apple's iPhone 12 models don't include earbuds or any sort of headphones. The last few iPhone iterations have not had a 3.5mm headphone jack, and now that the wired EarPods are no longer included, shifting to wireless headphones feels like an even more obvious option. Apple offers AirPods, AirPods Pro...
ELECTRONICS
dotesports.com

The best laptop brands for gaming

Gaming laptops are smaller and more powerful than ever, allowing companies to cram more goodies into shrinking spaces. You won’t be hard-pressed to find gaming laptops on the market that have current-gen GPUs inside of them nowadays—they’ve become that powerful. Performance, portability, price, and overall gaming satisfaction...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mice#Wireless Charging#Best Buy#Logitech Gaming#B H#Logitech G903 Msrp#Logitech S Powerplay#Firefly
VentureBeat

Netgear’s Nighthawk WiFi 6E router and Game Booster enhance wireless gaming

Netgear introduced a slate of WiFi 6E routers in October, and now it is bringing the new wireless broadband technology to its Nighthawk gaming routers. The Nighthawk RAXE300 Tri-band WiFi 6E Router provides speeds up to 7.8 gigabits pers second (Gbps) for wireless home networks. It leverages the newly available 6Ghz band of the radio spectrum, which is making possible a new generation of routers that can keep up with growing online usage.
COMPUTERS
xda-developers

This excellent wireless gaming mouse from Corsair is $20 off today

Corsair sells a wide variety of PC hardware and accessories, including power supplies, PC cases, mice, keyboards, headsets, and much more. One of the company’s best mice is the Corsair Dark Core Pro SE (what a name!), which is now on sale for $69.99 at multiple stores. That’s a discount of $20 from the usual price.
ELECTRONICS
Neowin

Save more than half off these Lenovo LP6 Wireless Game Earphones

Today's highlighted deal comes via our Gear + Gadgets section of the Neowin Deals store, where you can save 55% off Lenovo LP6 Wireless Game Earphones (ships internationally). Kickstarter funded! Charge your all Apple devices on the world's first penta-functional charging hub. The Lenovo LP6 TWS Headset is a perfect...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Amazon
PCWorld

Asus entices gamers with 4K OLED monitors and an ultra-custom keyboard

Asus has a full-court press at CES 2022, despite the diminished circumstances, and its Republic of Gamers (ROG) sub-brand is right out in front. Easily the most eye-catching of its new products is a pair of OLED gaming monitors, both packing 4K resolution and 120Hz refresh rates. The ROG Swift OLED PG42UQ is claimed as “the world’s first 42-inch OLED gaming monitor,” and we’re not about to argue. It’s also available in a 48-inch model, the PG48UQ.
ELECTRONICS
dotesports.com

The best Corsair mouse for gaming

Founded in 1994 with a mission to make RAM for PCs, Corsair Gaming has since branched out into every part of PC life: power supplies, CPU coolers, computer cases, gaming mice and keyboards to headsets and even gaming chairs. In the last few years, Corsair acquired companies like Elgato, SCUF...
VIDEO GAMES
Android Headlines

HyperX's New Wireless Gaming Headset Lasts For Up To 300 Hours

HyperX is announcing a range of new and refreshed headset products at CES this year, including the Cloud Alpha which can last for up to 300 hours on a single charge. Just to break that down, that’s a total potential of lasting for twelve and a half days. Though, realistically, that will depend on how you use the headset. It could last less time if you’re constantly adjusting and fiddling with features. Or it could last longer than that if you’re only using it for a few hours a day.
RETAIL
ausdroid.net

HyperX delivers wireless gaming gear at CES

CES has kicked off and — as expected — there’s a flood of announcements across the consumer electronics space. Gaming peripherals manufacturer HyperX has recognised a growing want for wireless and delivered a host of new hardware. HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless Gaming Headset. The standout feature of...
VIDEO GAMES
PCWorld

Nvidia promises insanely fast 360Hz 1440p eSports monitors

Nvidia has been touting the advantages of incredibly fast displays for a while now, showing off the way that 360Hz panels (showing six times the frames of a standard monitor) can enhance performance for eSports gaming. But those monitors make a sacrifice in resolution: 1080p, something that feels a little stifling when every TV on the Walmart shelf has four times that many pixels. At CES 2022, Nvidia announced a breakthrough for these high-speed monitors, a bump up to 1440p (2560×1440) resolution.
VIDEO GAMES
PCWorld

Dell’s new integrated 4K monitor feels like the future of displays

For years, PCs have enjoyed a tension between flexible modularity and bundled convenience: You can build a desktop PC from parts, or simply buy an all-in-one PC with everything combined. But that’s the PC. Dell’s new UltraSharp 32 4K feels like the next thing: the all-in-one display. Here’s...
ELECTRONICS
PCWorld

This radical Razer concept desk is straight out of the Matrix universe

Razer loves to woo PC enthusiasts with products that are so far-fetched, it’s like they jumped straight out of the Matrix universe—witness the triple-screen Project Valerie laptop, radically modular Project Christine desktop, and room-filling Project Ariana projector of years past for just a few examples. But this year’s moonshot is truly kind of wild. Introduced at CES 2022, Project Sophia is Razer’s latest gaming desk concept. It’s a prototype, so there’s no information on pricing or availability, but if it somehow winds up becoming a reality I suspect it’s something I won’t ever be able to afford (unless I sacrifice my first born). This thing is massive, like truly massive. I mean, it’s attached to a 65-inch OLED display. But let’s dive into what this desk is all about because it’s a lot to digest.
ELECTRONICS
Pocket-lint.com

HyperX Clutch wireless gaming controller works with Android and PC

(Pocket-lint) - HyperX has announced its first dedicated wireless games controller. The HyperX Clutch wireless gaming controller is designed primarily for Android but can also be used on a PC through an included USB cable. It comes with a familiar button layout and Xbox-style shape, plus a turbo button for...
VIDEO GAMES
manofmany.com

Alienware Concept Nyx Wirelessly Streams Games to All Your Home Devices

While a household of gamers might sound like the multiplayer’s nirvana, the reality can be far from ideal. With great engagement comes great Wi-Fi bandwidth use and more than a few headache-inducing lag-times, but Alienware may have just turned the tables. At CES 2022, the PC gaming brand unveiled Concept Nyx, a new technology that allows you to stream wirelessly to a variety of screens at home, swapping displays and even stream multiple games at once.
SMALL BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy