Best wireless gaming mice: Tested and approved

Razer loves to woo PC enthusiasts with products that are so far-fetched, it’s like they jumped straight out of the Matrix universe—witness the triple-screen Project Valerie laptop, radically modular Project Christine desktop, and room-filling Project Ariana projector of years past for just a few examples. But this year’s moonshot is truly kind of wild. Introduced at CES 2022, Project Sophia is Razer’s latest gaming desk concept. It’s a prototype, so there’s no information on pricing or availability, but if it somehow winds up becoming a reality I suspect it’s something I won’t ever be able to afford (unless I sacrifice my first born). This thing is massive, like truly massive. I mean, it’s attached to a 65-inch OLED display. But let’s dive into what this desk is all about because it’s a lot to digest.

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO