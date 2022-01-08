OSU men's basketball: Oregon game rescheduled for Monday

Vanderbilt hosts Kentucky Tuesday night, but Vandy students will NOT be allowed to make Memorial magic. A well-planted mole on West End shared an email Vanderbilt students received this week from campus administrators. With COVID cases skyrocketing in Nashville and across the country, Vanderbilt delayed the start of the spring semester. They’re also prohibiting students from attending home sporting events until at least January 24 as part of the “Commodores Care” quiet period. Keep in mind that the general public is allowed into Memorial Gym, albeit with proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. (So, heads up if you’re planning on coming Tuesday.)

