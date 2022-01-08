ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, OH

Pit Bull Attack on 4th Street

By Cyn Mackley
SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YL8Y3_0dgWlbfy00

Police responded to a man who reported a meth house and a pit bull attack on 4th Street. We hit the highlights of the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing.

Man Tries To Evict Shed Squatter

A property owner asked police to help them remove a man who had set up residence in a shed on their Jackson Avenue property. They claimed they found illegal drugs on the man.

He left before police arrived but police said there really wasn’t anything they could do. The landlord would need to complete eviction procedures. They felt they did not have probable cause to search the shed.

Man Reports Meth House

Just after 2 pm, a caller asked police to check out a Lincoln Street home. The caller said the residents were manufacturing Meth and selling it.

The caller also claimed a child was being abused there. The officer passed the information along to the Drug Task Force.

Pitbull Attack on 4th Street

Just before 3:30 pm, a caller reported two pit bulls came into her yard and attacked her dog. She said she was afraid to leave her home to take her dog to the park.

The dogs left before the police arrived.

Wanted Woman

A caller contacted police just after 7 pm to report there was a woman at her father’s house that he wanted to leave.

Police discovered the woman had an open warrant through the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office. Officers took her into custody.

Under the Influence

A caller reported an apparently high woman behind the Portsmouth Monument Company just after 7 pm. Police were unable to locate her.

Kent Street Assault

Just before midnight, a caller reported a man lying on the ground on Kent Street They said another man was punching him.

Officers discovered one man had an open warrant and took him into custody.

Domestic Violence

Police received a report of a woman sitting in front of a home waiting for help after being assaulted by her boyfriend.

The man had left the scene. The pair have children in common and reside together. Officers took information for a domestic violence report.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
SCDNReports

Shots Reported on Thomas Avenue and an AirBnB Guest has Vehicle Robbed

Portsmouth officers responded to reports of shots fired in Wayne Hills and two women reported being held against their will. We break down the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing. Child in Danger?. At 4:23 am, a caller reported a child screaming for help from a 17th Street apartment. When...
SCDNReports

Ohio Robbers Leave Trail of Cash for Cops To Follow

Ohio robbers leave trail of cashToledo Police Department. Toledo K9 Officers put an end to a series of cell phone store robberies. On Monday morning, Toledo Police Department officers responded to a report of a robbery at the Metro PCS store in the 3100 block of Cherry Street. Two men held an employee at gunpoint and took the cash from the register drawer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portsmouth, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Portsmouth, OH
Crime & Safety
SCDNReports

Police Hunt Family Dollar Robbery Suspect That Punched Employee

Officers investigated a robbery at Family Dollar and a troubled man loses part of his finger. We hit the highlights of the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing. A caller reported a woman yelling at a child taking things out of a vehicle just before 11:30 am in front of a 5th Street residence. It turned out the woman was cleaning out her car and found women’s clothing mixed in with her boyfriend’s belongings and was upset.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pitbull
SCDNReports

Drunken Mom Allegedly Assaults Child

An intoxicated mother is accused of assaulting a child and an inmate collapses in the street shortly after release. We hit the highlights of the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing. Inmate Collapses After Release. Just after 1 pm, officers responded to Gay Street for a report of a man...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
SCDNReports

Child in Vehicle During Police Pursuit

Officers responded to an animal abuse complaint on Kent Street at 2:09 pm. A caller said he heard a dog yelping and someone hitting it and yelling at it. When police arrived, the animal’s owner admitted he did spank the dog for peeing in its dog cage. The officer...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
SCDNReports

Woman TASERED and Maced

First responders treated multiple people, including a pregnant woman after a drug-related incident and a woman who was TASED and maced at a PMHA property. We break down the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing. Pregnant Woman Treated After Drug Use. Multiple units responded to a Mabert Road home after...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#4th Street#Illegal Drugs#The Drug Task Force#Domestic Violence Police
SCDNReports

2 Cars Stolen in 2 Hours

Two vehicles were stolen in two hours and a woman reported scary threats from an ex. We hit the highlights for the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing. A woman contacted officers at 4:24 pm to report she was threatened by a man who was supposed to work on her vehicle. Officers took information for a report.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
SCDNReports

Portsmouth Earns $260K From Vehicle Impounds

The Portsmouth Police Department took in over $300,000 from vehicle impound fees in 2021. Those numbers come from a report released by the City Manager’s office. According to the report, the impound lot collected $327,995.30. Expenses for the impound lot were $68,871.61. That means the net revenue for the impound lot was $259,123.69.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Evictions
NewsBreak
Public Safety
SCDNReports

Ohio Sheriff on the Hunt for Horse Thief

A Sheriff in Ohio has requested assistance from the public in order to track down a missing horse along with the person who stole it. The Delaware Sheriff has stated that the horse is a Chestnut Bay Thoroughbred with a white marking located on its snout.
SCDNReports

Indiana Road Rage Shooting on I-465

The Indiana State Police is reporting an arrest has been made in the case of a road rage shooting that occurred on I-465. Monday, January 3, 2022, at approximately 3:15 p.m., the Indiana State Police was contacted about an alleged road rage incident that led to gunfire on I-465 near Crawfordsville Road. Troopers met with the victim at a location off the interstate and discovered what appeared to be a bullet hole in the side of the victim's pick-up truck.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
SCDNReports

Missing Person Found Dead in Wayne Hills

Police discovered a missing person dead and a driver was found passed out behind the wheel at Kroger. We break down the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing. At 7:46 am, officers responded to a report of an impaired driver passed out behind the wheel of a gold Lincoln at Kroger on Gay Street. Officers spoke to the owner’s boyfriend who said he was on his way to pick her and the vehicle up. Police advised her not to drive and told the manager of Kroger her ride should be there in 30 minutes.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
SCDNReports

Ohio Man Fires Rifle at Home

An Ohio man is awaiting trial after home security video showed him firing a rifle at a suburban home. 23-year-old Cordale Prince was arrested in Cleveland in connection to the shooting. It has been reported that a mother and child were in the home at the time of the shooting.
OHIO STATE
SCDNReports

SCDNReports

Portsmouth, OH
91K+
Followers
4K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy