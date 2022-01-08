Police responded to a man who reported a meth house and a pit bull attack on 4th Street. We hit the highlights of the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing.

Man Tries To Evict Shed Squatter

A property owner asked police to help them remove a man who had set up residence in a shed on their Jackson Avenue property. They claimed they found illegal drugs on the man.

He left before police arrived but police said there really wasn’t anything they could do. The landlord would need to complete eviction procedures. They felt they did not have probable cause to search the shed.

Man Reports Meth House

Just after 2 pm, a caller asked police to check out a Lincoln Street home. The caller said the residents were manufacturing Meth and selling it.

The caller also claimed a child was being abused there. The officer passed the information along to the Drug Task Force.

Pitbull Attack on 4th Street

Just before 3:30 pm, a caller reported two pit bulls came into her yard and attacked her dog. She said she was afraid to leave her home to take her dog to the park.

The dogs left before the police arrived.

Wanted Woman

A caller contacted police just after 7 pm to report there was a woman at her father’s house that he wanted to leave.

Police discovered the woman had an open warrant through the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office. Officers took her into custody.

Under the Influence

A caller reported an apparently high woman behind the Portsmouth Monument Company just after 7 pm. Police were unable to locate her.

Kent Street Assault

Just before midnight, a caller reported a man lying on the ground on Kent Street They said another man was punching him.

Officers discovered one man had an open warrant and took him into custody.

Domestic Violence

Police received a report of a woman sitting in front of a home waiting for help after being assaulted by her boyfriend.

The man had left the scene. The pair have children in common and reside together. Officers took information for a domestic violence report.