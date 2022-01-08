ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

US Forecast

Jacksonville Journal Courier
 1 day ago

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;24;17;35;23;Ice to rain;WNW;15;69%;87%;0. Albuquerque, NM;55;32;49;26;Mostly sunny;NNE;5;50%;0%;3. Anchorage, AK;8;0;13;11;A bit of p.m. snow;N;14;65%;94%;0. Asheville, NC;43;31;54;25;Afternoon rain;NW;7;68%;97%;1. Atlanta, GA;50;39;60;35;Rain and a t-storm;NW;5;81%;99%;1. Atlantic...

www.myjournalcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

'Full House' co-star John Stamos and more remember Bob Saget

(CNN) — Comedian and actor Bob Saget, who died Sunday at age 65, is being remembered for his humor and kindness by his friends and former colleagues. John Stamos led the tributes, writing about his former "Full House" co-star, that he is "broken" over his death. "I am broken....
CELEBRITIES
MSNBC

19 dead in Bronx apartment fire, including 9 children

19 people are dead including nine children after a Bronx fire in an apartment building. New York City Mayor Eric Adams called the fire the worst the city has seen in 30 years. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Jan. 9, 2022.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Weather#City Town#State#Uv#Wnw#Nne#Ga#Billings#Mt#Wsw#Al#Nnw#Boise#Ma#Sc
NBC News

Alec Baldwin says he will comply with ‘Rust’ shooting probe

Alec Baldwin said Saturday that there's no truth to any suggestion he hasn't been complying with the investigation into the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" in October. Speaking in a video he posted to Instagram, Baldwin addressed the issue of his cellphone. “Any suggestion that...
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

Golden Globes go on without guests, telecast or host

The Golden Globe Awards, Hollywood's so-called biggest party that regularly drew 18 million television viewers, was reduced to a live-blog Sunday night for its 79th edition. The embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association proceeded with its film awards Sunday night without a telecast, nominees, a red carpet, a host, press or even a livestream. Instead, members of the HFPA and some recipients of the group's philanthropic grants gathered at the Beverly Hilton Hotel for a 90-minute private event, announcing the names of the film and television winners on the organization's social media feeds.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy