US Forecast

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;24;17;35;23;Ice to rain;WNW;15;69%;87%;0. Albuquerque, NM;55;32;49;26;Mostly sunny;NNE;5;50%;0%;3. Anchorage, AK;8;0;13;11;A bit of p.m. snow;N;14;65%;94%;0. Asheville, NC;43;31;54;25;Afternoon rain;NW;7;68%;97%;1. Atlanta, GA;50;39;60;35;Rain and a t-storm;NW;5;81%;99%;1. Atlantic...

Bryan Dijkhuizen

Severe Winter Storm Forecast for the Central United States

A very active weather pattern will usher in the New Year over broad swaths of the United States' surface. First Storm System of the Year on the Southern Plains. For the first weekend of 2022, a building storm system along a strong frontal boundary ranging from the Southern Plains into the Ohio Valley will generate a broad range of weather.
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Fierce Combination Of Wind And Snow Coming This Week

DENVER (CBS4) – A storm in California on Monday will race east into Colorado Tuesday night into Wednesday. Travel conditions will quickly deteriorate in the mountains and hurricane force wind will slam the southern and eastern regions of the state. For the Denver metro area, the biggest impact form the storm is likely to be only wind. There could be a quick rain shower (yes, rain!) and maybe a few snow flakes on Wednesday, but no accumulating snow is expected anywhere outside of the mountains. There is actually a better chance for rain and snow on the Eastern Plains compared to Denver...
AccuWeather

Snow, freeze-up to follow severe weather in part of southern US

The same storm system partially responsible for high winds that triggered destructive wildfires in Colorado Thursday will not only bring a major outbreak of severe weather to portions of the southern United States this weekend but also a weather wakeup call in the form of plunging temperatures and potentially hazardous winter weather from the zone from the middle Mississippi Valley to the southern Appalachians and even part of the mid-Atlantic coast.
wfft.com

Winter storm blanketing parts of South with snow, ice

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A winter storm blanketed parts of the South with snow, freezing rain and sleet Thursday, tying up roads in Tennessee and Kentucky as the system tracked a path through Appalachia toward the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. Nashville saw record snowfall of 6.3 inches (16 inches) recorded...
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Storm Overperforms With More Than 6″ Of Snow In Some Areas, Frigid Weather Remains

DENVER (CBS4) – Most neighborhoods along the Front Range received at least 3 inches of fluffy snow through Wednesday night while some areas had much more. The snow ended early Thursday morning but bitterly cold temperatures will remain all day. A driver on 1st Street in Lakewood on Thursday morning. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) The heaviest snow along the urban corridor was generally found on the northwest side of the metro area and into Boulder. Golden reported 6.5 inches, Broomfield measured 6.0 inches, and Boulder had 7.7 inches. (source: CBS) There was also several impressive snow totals in...
Just how much snow did Michigan get?

As the most recent winter storm pulls out of Michigan and warnings and advisories are ending, Michiganders are left with heaps of snow and driveways to plow. Since the morning of the Jan. 5, the state saw quick accumulation on the western side as well as some accumulating snow throughout the central and eastern parts. Some areas of the lower peninsula saw as much as 2 feet of snow and others as little as 1 inch or less, according to data from Weather.gov.
Rehoboth athletic director donates marrow to man in Spain

GALLUP, N.M. (AP) — In the weeks leading up to the holidays, while many of us were focused on gift-giving plans and the new year, Adrian Pete was recovering from giving a life-saving medical donation to a stranger across the world. Pete, the athletic director for Rehoboth Christian High...
