US Forecast
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;24;17;35;23;Ice to rain;WNW;15;69%;87%;0. Albuquerque, NM;55;32;49;26;Mostly sunny;NNE;5;50%;0%;3. Anchorage, AK;8;0;13;11;A bit of p.m. snow;N;14;65%;94%;0. Asheville, NC;43;31;54;25;Afternoon rain;NW;7;68%;97%;1. Atlanta, GA;50;39;60;35;Rain and a t-storm;NW;5;81%;99%;1. Atlantic...www.michigansthumb.com
Comments / 0