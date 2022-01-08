US Forecast

DENVER (CBS4) – A storm in California on Monday will race east into Colorado Tuesday night into Wednesday. Travel conditions will quickly deteriorate in the mountains and hurricane force wind will slam the southern and eastern regions of the state. For the Denver metro area, the biggest impact form the storm is likely to be only wind. There could be a quick rain shower (yes, rain!) and maybe a few snow flakes on Wednesday, but no accumulating snow is expected anywhere outside of the mountains. There is actually a better chance for rain and snow on the Eastern Plains compared to Denver...

COLORADO STATE ・ 27 DAYS AGO