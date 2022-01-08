ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deputies seeking public help in finding runaway 14-year-old girl

By Dianté Gibbs
 1 day ago

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County deputies are seeking help from the public in finding a runaway teenage girl.

Deputies say that Makayla Speakman was last seen at the 100 block of Delaney Circle in Summerville on Tuesday, January 4.

She has not attended school since Wednesday, deputies say, and is believed to be in the area of Parish Park off Travelers Boulevard.

Speakman was last seen wearing ripped jeans, a black hoodie with white lettering, and no shoes.

Those who see her or know her whereabouts are asked to contact Sergeant C. Easterlin at (843) 832-0314 or ceasterlin@dorchestercountysc.gov.

