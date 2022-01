The Cleveland Browns are arguably the biggest disappointment in the NFL in the 2021 season. They were supposed to build on a fantastic 2020 campaign in which they made the playoffs for the first time since 2002 season, especially after acquiring Jadeveon Clowney in the offseason to give Cleveland’s defense a much-needed shot in the arm. But even a pass rush that features both Clowney and Garrett was not enough to push the Browns into the next level.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO