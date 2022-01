By Dana Kozlov and Marissa Parra CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Public Schools students on Friday were heading into the weekend facing another day of possible canceled classes Monday – while city officials said talks with the teachers’ union “must be concluded this weekend.” Late Friday, CPS released the following statement: “CPS is committed to working toward an agreement with the Chicago Teachers Union throughout the weekend, and we are dedicated to working day and night so we can get our students back to school next week, hopefully on Monday. We know families need to plan ahead and we will be sending additional communication...

