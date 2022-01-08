ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens sign S Tony Jefferson to 53-man roster; 2 more Steelers starters set to return

By Jonas Shaffer, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 1 day ago

The Ravens signed safety Tony Jefferson to their 53-man roster Saturday, less than a month after he returned to Baltimore as a practice squad member and just a day before the team’s regular-season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

After missing all of 2020, Jefferson appeared in two games for the San Francisco 49ers this season before he was released in early December. The Ravens signed Jefferson, who’d started 35 games in Baltimore from 2017 to 2019, on Dec. 13. He’s since played in three games as a practice squad call-up, contributing as a rotational safety and on special teams.

The Ravens also activated offensive tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith from the practice squad as a replacement for tight end Nick Boyle, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday . With guards Ben Powers (foot) and Ben Cleveland (head) both questionable for Sunday’s game, Jones-Smith should help the team’s offensive line depth. Defensive tackle Isaiah Mack and tight end Tony Poljan were also promoted Saturday.

In Pittsburgh, the Steelers activated starting center Kendrick Green and cornerback Joe Haden from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Top wide receiver Diontae Johnson, who had 105 yards and two touchdowns in a Week 13 home win against the Ravens, was activated Friday. Fellow wideout James Washington, who was held without a catch in Week 13 and has 285 receiving yards this season, was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday and will miss Sunday’s game.

