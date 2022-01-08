North Attleboro Police Searching For Man Suspected Of Breaking Into Cars At Several Homes

NORTH ATTLEBORO (CBS) — North Attleboro Police are looking for a person suspected of breaking into cars and garages at several homes on Friday.

Police released surveillance images of the suspect.

The suspect most recently broke into a home on South Washington Street by Calvin Road around 10 a.m. There were other homes broken into in the Reservoir, Carlgate, and Colonial Way neighborhoods.

Anyone with information is asked to call North Attleboro Police.