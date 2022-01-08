ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Attleborough, MA

North Attleboro Police Searching For Man Suspected Of Breaking Into Cars At Several Homes

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 1 day ago

NORTH ATTLEBORO (CBS) — North Attleboro Police are looking for a person suspected of breaking into cars and garages at several homes on Friday.

Police released surveillance images of the suspect.

The suspect most recently broke into a home on South Washington Street by Calvin Road around 10 a.m. There were other homes broken into in the Reservoir, Carlgate, and Colonial Way neighborhoods.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W9zhb_0dgWjclx00

(Photo Credit: North Attleboro Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to call North Attleboro Police.

