No. 11 UConn women’s basketball vs. Creighton: time, how to watch, broadcasters, why Nika Mühl’s return is important

UConn’s three-week layoff between games didn’t do most people any favors. But if there was a silver lining, it allowed sophomore Nika Mühl to get healthy enough to return to the court after missing most of December with a nagging foot issue.

With four game cancellations after the holidays, Mühl only ended up missing three games in all, although she’ll be limited to 15 minutes of action Sunday versus Creighton (10-3, 5-0 Big East).

Within 72 hours back in early December, the No. 11 Huskies (6-3, 1-0) found out they’d be without reigning national player of the year Paige Bueckers until February and Mühl for at least three weeks, leaving them without their two true point guards and just three guards overall for the foreseeable future. The results were a mixed bag, although the improvement was apparent game-to-game and the standout play of Caroline Ducharme against Louisville was a bright note.

Mühl’s return isn’t the answer to all of the Huskies’ woes, but it certainly should be a step in the right direction. For one, the Huskies will finally be able to rest their guards more, even if Mühl is limited. And when she is in, she’ll be able to start the offense and allow others, like Evina Westbrook, to play their preferred positions. When she’s knocking down 3s, she also gives the Huskies a much-needed perimeter threat with Bueckers and Azzi Fudd still out, helping them stretch the floor.

Mühl’s sophomore campaign wasn’t stellar up to this point — her numbers this season are far from her freshman stats: 10.3 minutes per game (vs. 24.5 in 2020-21), 2.0 points per game (4.9) on 33.3% shooting (38.1%), 0.8 assists per game (2.7). and 0.5 steals per game (1.7). But even last year, the stats don’t reflect the toughness and physicality that Mühl brings and others on the team don’t.

“Our team took a huge jump last season when we inserted Nika into the starting lineup,” coach Geno Auriemma said Friday. “She has an infectious quality about her and an intensity, and the energy level that she brings is somewhat unique. You don’t have a lot of players like her.

“So having her in the lineup, having her available to play, I really think that’s going to be one of the big contributing factors as to how we can keep winning between now and when we get our whole team back.”

Her energy was apparent even this past week of practice.

“She’s been great coming back in practice,” Westbrook said. “She brings this spark of energy defensively that we need from her and that’s just what she does, what Nika does. Her aggressiveness, all of it.”

As Ducharme and Dorka Juhász in particular have demonstrated, player injuries and absences provide opportunities for others to step up. No matter how she played up until now, Mühl has an opportunity to do just that and help the rest of the team play better basketball.

“Just making sure she’s feeling good and coming out there and just running the team like she does,” Westbrook said on what Mühl can bring offensively. “She’s another ball handler able to bring up the ball and get us into stuff, run plays for us, another great passer, another great communicator, and is just going to fill the spots that we need, as she always does.”

Here’s what else you need to know about Sunday’s matchup.

Site: Gampel Pavilion

Time: 1 p.m.

Series: UConn leads, 3-0

Last meeting: No. 1 UConn 81, Creighton 49, Feb. 25, 2021, in Omaha, Neb.

TV: SNY (Allen Bestwick, Meg Culmo, Maria Marino)

Radio: UConn IMG Sports Network on 97.9 ESPN (Bob Joyce, Debbie Fiske)

Creighton probable starters, sixth man

Lauren Jensen, G, 5-10, So.; Carly Bachelor, G/F, 6-0, Jr.; Tatum Rembao, G, 5-9, Sr.; Payton Brotzki, G, 5-11, Sr.; Emma Ronsiek, F, 6-1, So.; Morgan Maly, G/F, 6-1, So.

UConn probable starters, sixth man

Christyn Williams, G, 5-11, Sr.; Olivia Nelson-Ododa, F, 6-5, Sr.; Evina Westbrook, G, 6-0, R-Sr.; Dorka Juhász, F, 6-5, Gr.; Caroline Ducharme, G, 6-2, Fr.; Aaliyah Edwards, F, 6-3, So.

The matchup

UConn’s offense: In the three games since Bueckers went down, Ducharme is actually the Huskies’ leading scorer (13.3 points per game), thanks in large part to her 24-point outing versus Louisville. Westbrook, Williams and Juhász are all averaging roughly 11 apiece.

UConn’s defense: The Huskies are averaging 61.6 points allowed per game, and only two teams have scored 70 or more points against them: Arkansas in the season opener and top-ranked South Carolina. The defense and rebounding has greatly improved throughout the season, though they would benefit from being able to force more turnovers.

Creighton’s offense: The Bluejays play with a slow pace but average 70.4 points per game on 44.0% shooting, including 37.0% from the 3-point arc. Just under 40% of their points come from the perimeter, making them one of the most frequent 3-point shooting teams in the country. Maly (37.8%) and Jensen (43.9%) combine for 12 3-point attempts per game. The team’s 75.5% assisted shot rate is the best mark in the country, per Her Hoop Stats , and they take pretty good care of the ball.

Creighton’s defense: Creighton allows 60.2 points per game on 40.1% shooting. Opponents have decent success scoring from the arc against them, shooting 34.7% on 3s. They’re decent on the boards, especially defensively, but can be a little foul prone, fouling on 21.5% of plays.

UConn keys: Prevent Creighton from getting going behind the arc, make them feel rushed on offense; offensive execution and movement, get out in transition; finish strong/avoid late letdown

Players to watch: After some struggles through their first nine games, Williams and Edwards seemed most in need of a break. Now back from an extended layoff, have they been able to hit the reset button and look more like themselves?

About Creighton’s coach: Jim Flanery is in his 20th season. His Bluejays are seeking their fifth NCAA Tournament appearance after making it in 2012, 2013, 2017 and 2018. They took home the Big East regular-season crown in 2017.

Creighton’s mascot: Billy Bluejay

Famous alumni: NBA players Doug McDermott and Kyle Korver, MLB skipper Scott Servais

