According to information from the Better Business Bureau, a scam that moved into the region last year has returned to the area. The scammer use hostile tactics, threatening to shut off power in 30 minutes if they are not paid immediately. Collection agent con artists leave a 1-800 call-back phone number for victims to give personal and banking information. Earlier versions of the scam have offered to take payment in person and have used legitimate welcome messages used by company’s customer service line.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 15 HOURS AGO