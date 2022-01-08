LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Democratic Congress is destroying the country

Republican leaders want you to believe that if elections don't go your way, you have the right to violently overturn them. This is often justified as being akin to the American Revolution. But the founding fathers took up arms against Great Britain because the colonies did not yet enjoy the benefits of representation. Violence was the only option for them, but they established our democracy to avoid it in the future. They intended every election to be a peaceful revolution, an opportunity for voters to assess their leaders and change course if warranted.

