Presidential Election

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Democratic Congress is destroying the country

 1 day ago

As a veteran who served 20+ years defending our democratic principles, it is embarrassing to me to see what the Democratic Congress is doing to destroy our country. First of all, we all agree that 6 Jan. 2021 was a horrific attack on our lawmakers in Congress. However, where were these...

KFOR

Democrats hail Biden for calling out Trump

Democrats have been waiting for a year for President Joe Biden to call out former President Donald Trump for his claims about the 2020 presidential election and pinpoint the role Trump played in instigating his followers to “fight like hell” to contest the result.
AFP

Democrats mourn US senator Harry Reid - and bygone era

A Who's Who of the Democratic Party mourned late senator Harry Reid on Saturday as a giant of a bygone era in Washington politics, when even bitter opponents found a way to get things done. The memorial service in Las Vegas was attended by President Joe Biden, former president Barack Obama, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Kamala Harris. Speakers recalled Reid, who died last month at the age of 82, as an American success story who rose from abject poverty in rural Nevada to become one of the longest-serving majority leaders in US Senate history. But weighing on the ceremony, held in a theater around the late senator's flag-draped coffin, was a sense that Reid represented an era in politics that starkly contrasts with the present, with Democrats and Republicans increasingly unable to cooperate.
chronicle-express.com

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Reflecting on democracy on the 1/6 anniversary

Republican leaders want you to believe that if elections don't go your way, you have the right to violently overturn them. This is often justified as being akin to the American Revolution. But the founding fathers took up arms against Great Britain because the colonies did not yet enjoy the benefits of representation. Violence was the only option for them, but they established our democracy to avoid it in the future. They intended every election to be a peaceful revolution, an opportunity for voters to assess their leaders and change course if warranted.
mediaite.com

Eric Swalwell Tells MSNBC That 2022 Could Be the ‘Last’ U.S. Election Ever if Democrats Don’t Win

Rep. Eric Swalwell (R-CA) had a warning for viewers on MSNBC Monday: If you don’t vote Democrat in 2022, you may never get to vote again. Appearing on All In with Chris Hayes, the California congressman dialed up the traditional most important election of our lifetimes rhetoric to a 16 — by arguing that a defeat of Democrats in the midterms could result in the end of U.S. elections. Swalwell, in his argument, pointed to a number of Republican state legislatures which he believes are taking steps to potentially overturn victories by Democrats.
HuffingtonPost

Republicans MIA As Congress Marks Jan. 6 Anniversary

WASHINGTON ― Hardly any Republicans showed up Thursday to commemorate the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on Congress, one of the worst days for democracy in U.S. history. The only ones present when the House of Representatives gaveled in for a brief session were Rep. Liz Cheney...
The Independent

Liz Cheney and father Dick stand as only two Republicans joining House Democrats for January 6 memorial

Representative Liz Cheney and her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, stood in the House of Representatives as the only two Republicans who participated in a moment of silence recognising the deaths of law enforcement officers who died in the wake of the attack on the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021.The Wyoming congresswoman – who has been ostracised from her own party after voting to impeach Donald Trump and joining a probe into the events leading up to and surrounding the violent attempt to undermine the results of the 2020 presidential election – received hugs and fist bumps...
