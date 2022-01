Knockouts Tag Team Champions The IInspiration have been pulled from Saturday’s Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill pay-per-view. Jessica McKay and Cassie Lee were scheduled to defend their titles against The Influence’s Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood at Saturday’s pay-per-view, but Impact announced today that they are self-isolating after exposure to COVID-19. The IInspiration informed Impact officials that they were in close contact with an individual who shortly thereafter tested positive for COVID-19, and out of an abundance of caution and with the health of others in mind, they have decided to self-isolate over the weekend instead of working Hard To Kill.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO