ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Section V schools in NYSSWA boys basketball rankings

By Staff Reports
chronicle-express.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFINGER LAKES — After winning its own Christmas tournament, Avoca-Prattsburgh is the new No. 1-ranked team in the NYSSWA's Class D boys basketball rankings. Pacey Hopkins earned MVP honors, while Macoy Putnam...

www.chronicle-express.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

'Full House' co-star John Stamos and more remember Bob Saget

(CNN) — Comedian and actor Bob Saget, who died Sunday at age 65, is being remembered for his humor and kindness by his friends and former colleagues. John Stamos led the tributes, writing about his former "Full House" co-star, that he is "broken" over his death. "I am broken....
CELEBRITIES
MSNBC

19 dead in Bronx apartment fire, including 9 children

19 people are dead including nine children after a Bronx fire in an apartment building. New York City Mayor Eric Adams called the fire the worst the city has seen in 30 years. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Jan. 9, 2022.
BRONX, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aquinas
NBC News

Alec Baldwin says he will comply with ‘Rust’ shooting probe

Alec Baldwin said Saturday that there's no truth to any suggestion he hasn't been complying with the investigation into the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" in October. Speaking in a video he posted to Instagram, Baldwin addressed the issue of his cellphone. “Any suggestion that...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Highschool#Nysswa#Mvp#Dundee Bradford 92 64#Mcquaid Edison Tech#Hm#Caledonia Mumford#Harley Allendale Columbia#Rochester Academy#Notre Dame Batavia
CBS News

Golden Globes go on without guests, telecast or host

The Golden Globe Awards, Hollywood's so-called biggest party that regularly drew 18 million television viewers, was reduced to a live-blog Sunday night for its 79th edition. The embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association proceeded with its film awards Sunday night without a telecast, nominees, a red carpet, a host, press or even a livestream. Instead, members of the HFPA and some recipients of the group's philanthropic grants gathered at the Beverly Hilton Hotel for a 90-minute private event, announcing the names of the film and television winners on the organization's social media feeds.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy