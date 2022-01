Now that the hustle and bustle of the Christmas and New Year season is over, it is time to reflect on the past and look to the future. The last year was a hard one for everyone. Many suffered losses of loved ones, health issues and depression from isolation. As we look forward to this year, we still have the same problems but perhaps we can work through them with the help of our Lord. We can bring Christ more deeply into our lives by going to church more often and reflecting on what our faith means to us. As Pastor Kim tells us: “Do not hesitate to reach out and lean upon one another in prayer. One of the greatest gifts Jesus has offered us is relationship. We do not journey alone.”

BRANCHPORT, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO