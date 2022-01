What is so profoundly disturbing about the Manchin brouhaha with Democrats is the alacrity with which so many national Democratic officials surrendered comprehension of democracy and constitutional order and became allied to woke hordes storming battlements of decency, commonsense, civility and good judgment. President Biden was far more accommodating of the proper process than leaders of Congress, media stalwarts and twitterers, although as leader of our country he should have provided an important lesson in American civics, for this was, as his former boss would have recognized, a teachable moment. The president has let progressive Democrats tightly control his agenda, not recognizing that while often wrong they are never in doubt.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO