I would like to share something wonderful that happened in our community as a direct result of thoughtful, effective planning and masterful execution. A year ago, the houseless situation in west Ventura along Ventura Avenue was dire. I live just half a mile from the corner of Crooked Palm and Ventura Ave. My neighbors and I grew more and more concerned about the future of our community every time we traveled past the growing sprawl of houseless residents. These folks who were at risk and living without necessities, needed someone to step up with a plan and to address their needs. It broke my heart to see older folks and young children without basic sanitation living along a dangerous section of highway. We all wondered what was going to happen to these people, and how would we continue to live amid unchecked squalor?

VENTURA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO