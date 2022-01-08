Body found at landfill in Campbellton

UPDATE: 1/9/2022 2:15 p.m.

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The male body found at the Springhill Landfill on Saturday is now under investigation by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the body had been in trash collected around 9:30 in the morning at the Baker Landfill on Charlie Day Road by a garbage transportation company.

The driver was on his way back to Okaloosa County to pick up another load when he got a call to contact law enforcement.

OCSO investigators said the trash that goes into the waste trailer comes from a metal bay at the Baker landfill which is accessible to any company or person.

The man’s identity is not known at this time. An autopsy is being scheduled to try and determine the manner of his death.

UPDATE: 1/8/2022, 9:37 p.m.

CAMPBELLTON, Fla. (WMBB) — According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the body found at the landfill on Saturday is male.

Law enforcement said the medical examiner was also on scene and add the landfill collects trash from multiple counties in the Panhandle.

Our previous version of the story is below:

CAMPBELLTON, Fla. ( WMBB ) — A body was found at a Springhill landfill on Highway 273 in Campbellton, Florida on Saturday afternoon.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said they believe the body didn’t originate in Jackson County.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will take over the investigation once they arrive.

If anyone has any information call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 482-9624 or FDLE at (850) 410-7240.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.