ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbellton, FL

Body found at landfill in Campbellton

By Emma Riley
WMBB
WMBB
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pD8NG_0dgWiuNa00

UPDATE: 1/9/2022 2:15 p.m.

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The male body found at the Springhill Landfill on Saturday is now under investigation by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the body had been in trash collected around 9:30 in the morning at the Baker Landfill on Charlie Day Road by a garbage transportation company.

The driver was on his way back to Okaloosa County to pick up another load when he got a call to contact law enforcement.

OCSO investigators said the trash that goes into the waste trailer comes from a metal bay at the Baker landfill which is accessible to any company or person.

The man’s identity is not known at this time. An autopsy is being scheduled to try and determine the manner of his death.

UPDATE: 1/8/2022, 9:37 p.m.

CAMPBELLTON, Fla. (WMBB) — According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the body found at the landfill on Saturday is male.

Law enforcement said the medical examiner was also on scene and add the landfill collects trash from multiple counties in the Panhandle.

Our previous version of the story is below:

CAMPBELLTON, Fla. ( WMBB ) — A body was found at a Springhill landfill on Highway 273 in Campbellton, Florida on Saturday afternoon.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said they believe the body didn’t originate in Jackson County.

Alleged motorcycle bandits arrested in connection to Thunder Beach theft

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will take over the investigation once they arrive.

If anyone has any information call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 482-9624 or FDLE at (850) 410-7240.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WMBB

Alleged motorcycle bandits arrested in connection to Thunder Beach theft

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — After a lengthy investigation, law enforcement has arrested three men in connection to the theft of several motorcycles during the Thunder Beach Fall Rally. 42-year-old Christopher Hill, 19-year-old William Hill and 31-year-old Jared Billingsley from Graceville, are all facing grand theft auto charges. Christopher Hill is facing an additional […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Three people saved in early morning Franklin County water rescue

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Three people were rescued in Franklin County Sunday morning after their boat had capsized in the bay due to rough waters. Franklin County Sheriff, A.J. Smith, said the people were out duck hunting at around 6:00 or 6:30 Sunday morning. Sheriff Smith said the boat partially sunk but because of […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
WMBB

JCSO: Jackson County man shot neighbor

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — A Jackson County man was arrested after he allegedly shot his neighbor and tried to prevent the victim and his wife from calling for help, Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies said Thursday. The incident happened at about 12:30 p.m. in the Silver Lake area of the county. After the shooting, the victims […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Walton County car fire shuts down westbound lane of I-10

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — One westbound lane of I-10 was shut down near mile marker 93 due to a car fire Saturday morning, According to Walton County Fire Rescue. Walton County Fire Rescue, Argyle VFD, and Ponce de Leon VFD responded to the scene. According to Walton County Fire Rescue, no one was injured. […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Campbellton, FL
County
Okaloosa County, FL
Okaloosa County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WMBB

Man identified in fatal motorcycle wreck in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police have identified a man who was killed in a motorcycle accident in Panama City on Tuesday. PCPD said 36-year-old Daniel Ray Kennington was riding a motorcycle on 23rd Street on Tuesday afternoon when he lost control of the bike on the curve near Collegiate Drive. The motorcycle […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Kids and teenagers are stealing guns from homes and unlocked cars

LYNN HAVEN, Fla (WMBB) — Gun thefts among kids and teenagers are becoming a consistent problem throughout Bay County. Last month three students brought two guns to Mowat Middle School.  “That night they took advantage of an opportunity of some unlocked vehicles,” Lynn Haven Police Chief Ricky Ramie said. “And instead of leaving them at […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Man in the Sea Museum fundraises at ‘Dat Cajun Place’

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – It was a full house at ‘Dat Cajun Place’ Sunday night as the Man in the Sea Museum was fundraising ahead of their 40th anniversary. From 4 pm to 7 pm, 10% of all ‘Dat Cajun Place’ profits went directly to supporting the museum. “We need help,” Man in […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Dog rescued after falling into 30-foot well

PONCE DE LEON, Fla. (WMBB) — A dog was rescued by the Ponce De Leon Fire Department after falling down a 30-foot hole.  The dog was missing for close to a week and was in the well for a couple of days before he was found. Eventually, neighbors realized that the plywood lid covering their […]
PONCE DE LEON, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Day
WMBB

Road safety improvements on Highway 231

FOUNTAIN, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is trying to improve safety and decrease traffic accidents on U.S. Highway 231. There have recently been several deadly crashes near the intersection of 231 and County Highway 167. Officials said it appears that one of the main issues is that when people on Highway 167 […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Former inmate finds success through jail rehab program

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Franklin County has been tormented by illegal drugs, especially meth. Sheriff A.J. Smith has been giving jail inmates the opportunity to turn their lives around, through a drug rehab program called the Fresh Start program, which started in 2017 to provide inmates with resources to kick their drug and alcohol […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Wewahitchka city leaders address construction flaws of new fire station

WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WMBB) — Wewahitchka city commissioners are at odds with a local contractor over the new fire station property. As our media partner, the Port St. Joe Star newspaper is reporting, city officials said there are construction flaws. Wewahitchka city leaders discussed problems with their new fire station project during a special meeting last […]
WEWAHITCHKA, FL
WMBB

Lynn Haven gives away hundreds of trees at A.L. Kinsaul Park

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The city of Lynn Haven gave away 300 trees at Kinsaul Park Saturday morning. Lynn Haven residents could choose between red maples, river birch and two kinds of crepe myrtles. Tree giveaways have been consistently happening across Bay County. “Our house is literally just a house with grass planted around […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landfill#Weather#Ocso#Fdle#Nexstar Media Inc
WMBB

Fatal wreck shuts down traffic at 23rd Street near Hathaway Bridge

UPDATE 5:45 PM: 23rd Street has been cleared and reopened for normal travel PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City police and other first responders were on scene Tuesday afternoon at a serious wreck near Gulf Coast State College. Officials said one person was killed in the 12:30 p.m. crash. According to officers, a motorcyclist […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Statistics show human trafficking is on the rise in the Panhandle

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– Human trafficking is a crime that can be hard to spot, and with platforms like social media, it’s happening more than you think. January is National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month. The 14th Judicial Circuit Human Trafficking Task Force serves six Panhandle counties, and board member, Dr. Laurie Lawrence said […]
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WMBB

Local attorney William S. Henry sworn in as new circuit judge

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Family, friends, and colleagues of a local attorney gathered Friday afternoon to watch him take the next step in his profession. The Honorable William Scott Henry was sworn in as a circuit judge in Florida’s 14th Judicial Circuit. Judge Henry was raised here in the panhandle, graduated from Rutherford High […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Local lawyer recognized among top 5% in Florida

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) –  A local attorney is honored as one of the best in the state. Larry Perry has been selected as a 2022 Florida Super Lawyer. Perry is the senior partner of Perry and Young Attorneys at Law here in Bay County. Perry describes this award as winning the Heisman Trophy for […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Update on South Walton underpass construction

INLET BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Department of transportation officially broke ground on the Highway 98/County Road 30A pedestrian underpass in March of last year. Since then, the area has seen different traffic shifts as work continues on the $5.6 million project. “Right now they are on the north side of that tunnel,” FDOT […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Local teen giving back to homeless with food

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local teenager is doing her part to feed the homeless. 18-year-old Caitlin Holmes has built a mini-food pantry as part of a senior project for her girl scout group. The pantry is similar to mini-libraries. It’s located at the corner of Beach Drive and Luverne Avenue by the Panama […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

WMBB

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
942K+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy