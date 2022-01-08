ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn Haven, FL

1,200 people fed at a food pantry at Lynn Haven United Methodist

By Thomas Shults
 1 day ago

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Cars lined up in the United Methodist Church parking lot for free meals in Lynn Haven Saturday morning.

The church handed out food to 300 cars and expected to feed around 1,200 people. Every month the church hosts a food pantry along with St. Dominic’s Catholic Church.

Dozens of people arranged bags of groceries to hand out to people in need.

“This is one of our favorite missions,” United Methodist Director of Operations Daniel Leptrone said. “You know it’s the most direct, in the community that we have and we see a tangible benefit of it. And we just want to get Christ’s name out in the community and I think this is a great way of doing it.”
If you are interested in receiving food in future events, you can contact the church and sign up to their email listing.

