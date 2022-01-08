ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresh off triple double, Fred VanVleet leads Raptors against Pelicans

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QlwVq_0dgWhdaG00

The host Toronto Raptors hope the momentum from Fred VanVleet’s first career triple-double on Friday will propel them to a season-best, six-game winning streak Sunday against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Raptors struggled against the short-handed Utah Jazz Friday until VanVleet took charge with a 24-point third quarter that turned a 15-point deficit into a two-point lead. Toronto won 122-108.

VanVleet was 8-for-8 from the field, 5-for-5 in free throws and added three rebounds, three assists, two steals and one blocked shot in the third quarter. He finished the game with 37 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

VanVleet deflected praise for the comeback.

“I really thought it was the defense to be honest with you, just picking up full court, trying to generate some aggressiveness,” VanVleet said. “They came out and punched us right in the mouth, give those guys credit and then it got out of control there. Just trying to get the reins on it a little bit and I thought we were able to do that, they made a run, we made a run back, but it started to feel better, just gotta stick with it, it’s a long game.

“We’ve been on both sides of those types of games and that’s where some experience just wins out in the end.”

VanVleet scored 17 consecutive points during the third quarter, one short of Vince Carter’s team record. The 24 points in a quarter were one below Pascal Siakam’s team mark.

There were no fans at the game to appreciate VanVleet’s feat because of COVID-19 restrictions.

“We’ve really been hooping, we’ve really been energized, and that just doesn’t stay all the time,” Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. “I also thought the empty arena would get to us at some point, energy-wise. Couldn’t create our own fun tonight in the first half, but we did in the second.”

The Pelicans earned a 101-96 home victory Thursday over the short-handed Golden State Warriors.

Brandon Ingram scored 32 points as the Pelicans ended a three-game losing streak.

Ingram was 12-for-21 from the field and added 11 rebounds and six assists in his third game back from a leg injury.

“You could tell from the start of the game that he was playing at a different pace,” Pelicans coach Willie Green said. “He was aggressive. He had intention. He knew where he wanted to get. He got to his spots, jumped up, shot the ball, got to the free-throw line.

“It’s pretty much what I’ve been talking about. It just took Brandon a couple games to get in a rhythm.”

Herbert Jones excelled defensively for the Pelicans, holding Jordan Poole to 11 points. Jones had 13 points and five steals.

“Herb Jones, he’s a ferocious defender,” Green said. “He’s becoming a more sound and sound basketball player as we progress. I’ve been saying it all year — we are excited to have him on our team and excited to see what he’s doing for us.”

“It was good for us (Thursday) to get a good pace to what we were doing on the offensive end,” Ingram said. “And on the defensive end, we were really, really good, especially with Herb at the forefront of everything.”

Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas will return to play in Toronto for the first time since the Raptors traded him to the Memphis Grizzlies on Feb. 7, 2019.

–Field Level Media

