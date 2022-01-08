ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

'You wanted Harry in your corner': Biden remembers Sen. Reid at memorial service

NBC News
NBC News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Mealtime Multitasker Is Everything Your Kitchen Needs. Maintain Your Routine with the...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 2

Related
Upworthy

Applebee's server calls out customer who left low tip because holidays were 'rough,' sparks debate

A server at an Applebee's restaurant posted an image of a bill showing a low tip, sparking debate on the issue. The holidays are a tough time for workers who are often overwhelmed by the rush and a majority of them are paid starvation wages. On the back of the financial crisis on account of the pandemic, everyone's having a tough time and one customer said they could only afford a smaller tip as the holidays had been rough. The alleged server wasn't impressed and posted the image of the bill, which also contained a scrawled note reading: "You [were] great. Holidays are just rough right now," reported Comicsands.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Reid
The Guardian

My winter of love: I was on holiday with my boyfriend – and the B&B owner told me a horrifying home truth

Back in 2008, I lived in New York. I wasn’t a total stranger to North American winters – my stepmother is from Michigan, and the one and only time she persuaded me to go on a family sledging outing I was so cold I bailed and went back to sit in the car, like the moody teenager I most definitely was. But I’d never been on the continent for an entire winter. I bought a gigantic army surplus parka and resigned myself to months of wading through freezing slush, alternated with sitting in my studio apartment at night with the windows open because the ancient radiators had one setting: on. That was until I read an article in the New York Times travel section about upstate getaways. The mere mention of a charming B&B overlooking the Delaware River, where you could watch nesting eagles on a nearby bluff while sipping cognac, was all it took. Manhattan’s dreary ice-bound streets slipped away momentarily, and I imagined myself on that very deck. I was in a long-distance relationship at the time, and what, I reasoned, could be more romantic than such a weekend?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Undo#Windows#Sen#Scholarships
Daily Mail

'They touched hands, Dad took his last breath and seconds later Mom took hers': Unvaccinated couple, 73 and 69, who were married for 44 years died hand-in-hand in the ICU as their family stood next to them in head-to-toe protective gear

An unvaccinated New Hampshire couple, who had been married for 44 years, died hand-in-hand from COVID in hospital as their family stood next to them wearing head-to-toe protective gear. William and Carol Stewart, aged 73 and 69, of Salem, each died within seconds of each other on December 30, while...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
allthatsinteresting.com

The Strange Story Of Christopher Langan, The Former Bouncer Who Might Be The Smartest Man In The World

Despite having little formal education, horse rancher Christopher Michael Langan has an IQ of between 195 and 210 and often lays claim to the title of smartest man alive. Imagine the world’s most intelligent person. Are they examining a test tube? Gazing at a chalkboard full of complex equations? Giving orders in a boardroom? None of these descriptions fit Christopher Langan, who some consider America’s smartest man alive.
SCIENCE
NBC News

Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 7th)

What Makes Blissy The World's Most Popular Pillowcase?In just a year the Blissy Silk Pillowcase has skyrocketed to international fame. Selling out on way more than one occasion, and accumulating a massive following of loyal Blissy users, saying they’ll “never sleep on anything else”.
LIFESTYLE
outdoorchannelplus.com

Midwest Industries Marlin Ghost Ring Rail Review

Michelle Hamilton brings her Marlin 1895 lever gun into the 21st Century with a ghost ring sight and optics rail!. The Marlin 1895 Guide Gun, rugged, serious big-bore power and the perfect companion to the Alaskan guide. This hard hitting, compact carbine gives the big-game hunter superior handling and is fast on target. Unfortunately, the semi-buckhorn factory sights mounted to the Marlin are somewhat limiting. Plus, there are not a wide variety of optic mounting options for this very practical and useful rifle. So, how could someone bring this 19th century rifle design into the 21st century? I found my...
NBC News

NBC News

261K+
Followers
36K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy