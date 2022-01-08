ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chiefs vs. Broncos: First half discussion

By John Dixon
Arrowhead Pride
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s the final week of the NFL’s regular season...

www.arrowheadpride.com

Comments / 0

Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
FanSided

Former NFL scout predicts the futures of Mike Zimmer and Kirk Cousins

A former scout with the New York Jets, Daniel Kelly, believes the Minnesota Vikings will stick with Mike Zimmer and move on from Kirk Cousins. Defeating the Chicago Bears in Sunday’s 2021 regular-season finale isn’t going to change any of the plans for the Minnesota Vikings during the next few weeks. Just like their fan base, the Vikings will be watching the 2021 playoffs from home.
NFL
FanSided

Chiefs fans should be extremely worried about Tyreek Hill injury

Fans of the Kansas City Chiefs should be holding their breath after watching Tyreek Hill play hobbled in the first half against the Broncos. The Chiefs‘ march to the playoffs has brought the confidence back to Kansas City after a rough start. However, KC’s offense picked up a concerning issue against the Broncos.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
The Spun

Football Fans Are Not Happy With Chiefs Handling Of Tyreek Hill

Prior to kickoff in the Chiefs vs. Broncos game on Saturday, Kansas City receiver Tyreek Hill reportedly injured his heel in pregame warmups. In the first quarter, the speedy wideout went into the locker room but came back and saw limited action. However, Chiefs fans (and NFL fans for that matter) aren’t happy that Hill’s seeing any action at all.
NFL
FanSided

Patrick Mahomes’ assessment of Chiefs should scare rest of AFC

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes thinks his team hasn’t had a complete performance yet this season, which is scary for the AFC to consider. The Kansas City Chiefs finished up the regular season slate on Saturday with a victory over the Broncos to finish 12-5. Their hopes of being the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#On The Road#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs
Sporting News

What channel is Chiefs vs. Broncos on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Saturday game

The Chiefs took a hit in last week’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. They fell to 11-5, second in the AFC behind the Tennessee Titans, who are also 11-5. To make matters worse, the Chiefs’ 6-5 conference record puts them behind the Titans (7-4) in the conference. They also lost their head to head, so the only chance the Chiefs have of picking up the No. 1 seed is to beat the Broncos in the final week of the season while the Titans lose.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL Head Coach Might Be Getting Fired On Sunday

It’s the final day of the NFL’s 2021 regular season, which means it might be time for a head coach firing or two. The Denver Broncos wrapped up their season on Saturday, falling to the Kansas City Chiefs in the final game of their regular season. Denver finished...
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

Nick Bolton saves Chiefs’ hopes for the AFC’s first-round bye

Saturday’s contest against a Denver Broncos team already eliminated from playoff contention proved much more difficult than expected for the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs — playing to keep the possibility alive of winning the AFC’s No. 1 playoff seed and only first-round bye — trailed 21-20 during the fourth quarter. The Broncos had the ball deep in Chiefs territory and seemed poised to extend the lead to eight points.
NFL
Battle Red Blog

Week 18 Saturday Night Football Live: Chiefs vs. Broncos

In tonight’s first game of the doubleheader, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, fresh off a disappointing loss last week against the Cincinnati Bengals, leads his 11-5 Kansas City Chiefs into Mile High Stadium to take on Drew Lock and the 7-9 Denver Broncos in an AFC West rivalry matchup. There isn’t...
NFL
elitesportsny.com

The 3 Best Chiefs vs. Broncos Player Props

The Week 18 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos was one of two flexed by the league into a nationally televised Saturday spot. The Broncos have been eliminated from playoff contention, but will look to make things difficult for the Chiefs, who aim to finish the regular season with a victory. A win for Kansas City would ensure that it finishes no worse than second in the AFC standings, while also forcing Tennessee to win its game on Sunday in order to prevent the Chiefs from sneaking back into the conference’s top spot. The number one seed in the AFC would provide Kansas City with a first-round bye as well as home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs, so the team will surely be fully invested here.
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

Mecole Hardman stepped up with Tyreek Hill limited

After beating the Denver Broncos for the 13th consecutive time, the Kansas City Chiefs finished the regular season with a 12-5 record. As things currently stand, the Chiefs are still the No. 2 seed in the AFC. However, if the Houston Texans can upset the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, the road to the Super Bowl will once again go through Arrowhead.
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

Arrowheadlines: Andy Reid could get help from his former assistant

After nearly two decades, and with Reid’s blessing, Culley went to Buffalo to coach quarterbacks for another former Reid assistant, Sean McDermott, for two seasons before landing in Baltimore. With the Ravens, Culley spent two seasons as an assistant coach, wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator under yet...
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

Arrowheadlines: Chiefs named a potential trade partner for pair of NFC offensive stars

Christian McCaffrey trading partner No. 3: Kansas City Chiefs. The Kansas City Chiefs offense is back on track this season after a slow start but that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t look to improve their roster. While they could add some talent in the draft, there’s also a place for McCaffrey in their offense.
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

Patrick Mahomes admits Chiefs have struggled to play complete games

In the NFL, a lot can change in two weeks — and no one knows that better than the Kansas City Chiefs do right now. Less than 14 days ago, the team and its fans were fully prepared to land the AFC’s first postseason seed. All the team had to do was win the final two games.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy