Chiefs vs. Broncos: First half discussion

The Week 18 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos was one of two flexed by the league into a nationally televised Saturday spot. The Broncos have been eliminated from playoff contention, but will look to make things difficult for the Chiefs, who aim to finish the regular season with a victory. A win for Kansas City would ensure that it finishes no worse than second in the AFC standings, while also forcing Tennessee to win its game on Sunday in order to prevent the Chiefs from sneaking back into the conference’s top spot. The number one seed in the AFC would provide Kansas City with a first-round bye as well as home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs, so the team will surely be fully invested here.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO