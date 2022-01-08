Lions Announce Players Elevated from Practice Squad, Activate Penei Sewell and Taylor Decker

The Detroit Lions' coaching staff is preparing its roster as if the Green Bay Packers will play their starters for all four quarters.

“We’re prepared to see them the whole game," Lions head coach Dan Campbell told reporters on Friday. "Look, I know what that’s like. We would go through that where I just came from. There were a couple of different scenarios, ‘How much do you play your guys? Do you not? Is there a rust factor? Is there a rhythm factor? All of those things. So, I think they’ll play that by ear. As far as we’re concerned, I mean we’ve got to be ready to play their very best, and that’s how we’ve been preparing.”

Earlier this week, Detroit decided to protect offensive lineman Dan Skipper, linebacker Tavante Beckett, defensive lineman Bruce Hector and kicker Aldrick Rosas from the practice squad.

On Saturday afternoon, the team announced a series of roster moves, including elevating players from the practice squad who could be active for the home finale.

Taylor Decker is expected to suit up against the Packers, while Penei Sewell has been added to the injury report.

The 21-year-old rookie has been listed as questionable, due to illness and a thumb ailment.

Lions Secure No. 2 Overall Pick in 2022 NFL Draft

Read more on the Detroit Lions securing the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, after their Week 18 win against the Green Bay Packers.

Lions Break NFL Record for Fourth-Down Conversion Attempts

Read more on the Detroit Lions breaking the single-season NFL record for fourth-down conversion attempts.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Sets Lions Rookie Receiving Record

Amon-Ra St. Brown is now the Lions' all-time leader in rookie receiving yards.

Roster moves

Activated RT Penei Sewell and LT Taylor Decker from reserve/COVID-19 list.

Elevated LB Tavante Beckett and OL Dan Skipper from the practice squad to the active/inactive list, pursuant to the standard elevation addendum.

Signed CB Saivion Smith to the practice squad.

Follow us on Twitter: @detroitpodcast @vitojerome @llamorandier @danielkellybook @CBooher_

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.