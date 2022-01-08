ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Lions Announce Players Elevated from Practice Squad, Activate Penei Sewell and Taylor Decker

By John Maakaron
AllLions
AllLions
 1 day ago

The Detroit Lions' coaching staff is preparing its roster as if the Green Bay Packers will play their starters for all four quarters.

“We’re prepared to see them the whole game," Lions head coach Dan Campbell told reporters on Friday. "Look, I know what that’s like. We would go through that where I just came from. There were a couple of different scenarios, ‘How much do you play your guys? Do you not? Is there a rust factor? Is there a rhythm factor? All of those things. So, I think they’ll play that by ear. As far as we’re concerned, I mean we’ve got to be ready to play their very best, and that’s how we’ve been preparing.”

Earlier this week, Detroit decided to protect offensive lineman Dan Skipper, linebacker Tavante Beckett, defensive lineman Bruce Hector and kicker Aldrick Rosas from the practice squad.

On Saturday afternoon, the team announced a series of roster moves, including elevating players from the practice squad who could be active for the home finale.

Taylor Decker is expected to suit up against the Packers, while Penei Sewell has been added to the injury report.

The 21-year-old rookie has been listed as questionable, due to illness and a thumb ailment.

Lions Secure No. 2 Overall Pick in 2022 NFL Draft

Read more on the Detroit Lions securing the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, after their Week 18 win against the Green Bay Packers.

Lions Break NFL Record for Fourth-Down Conversion Attempts

Read more on the Detroit Lions breaking the single-season NFL record for fourth-down conversion attempts.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Sets Lions Rookie Receiving Record

Amon-Ra St. Brown is now the Lions' all-time leader in rookie receiving yards.

Roster moves

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21K0a3_0dgWgJnx00

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Packers Reportedly Make Decision On Aaron Rodgers For Season Finale

The Green Bay Packers have already clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC, meaning this Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions is nothing more than a dress rehearsal for the playoffs. Since the Packers will receive a first-round bye for this year’s playoffs, Aaron Rodgers doesn’t necessarily have...
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Source suggests Aaron Rodgers will boycott Super Bowl if Packers make it [Video]

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers essentially has the NFL MVP award all but wrapped up for a second consecutive year. He’s led the Packers to a pristine 13-3 mark, earning the ﻿NFC North title while also racking up 3,977 yards, 35 touchdowns and only four interceptions. Meanwhile, since the start of 2020, Rodgers has completed nearly 70% of his attempts for 8,276 yards with 83 touchdowns and just nine interceptions in 31 games.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Penei Sewell
NBC Sports

Boomer Esiason has a source who says Aaron Rodgers will threaten Super Bowl boycott

Hub Arkush may have some company in the Aaron Rodgers “absolute bum” category. (I’ve been there for about a decade. You get used to it.) Via the @BackAftaThis Twitter account, Boomer Esiason shared this morning on his WFAN radio show a text from a source who claims that Rodgers will threaten to boycott the Super Bowl (the Packers would first have to make it, of course) if the NFL doesn’t eliminate some of the COVID protocols. Rodgers particularly doesn’t like the rule that compels testing of asymptomatic players.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Practice Squad#American Football#The Detroit Lions#The Green Bay Packers#Lions Break Nfl#Cb
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Big Packers News

The Green Bay Packers roster is set to get a major boost on Sunday. Green Bay has already locked up the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC, but the Packers plan on playing their starters – at least for a little while – on Sunday against Detroit.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Lions’ Performance On Sunday

Lions head coach Dan Campbell wants his team to go out with a bang, not a whimper. Campbell has been dialing up all sorts of tricks against the Packers and it’s resulted in his team being up by two scores in the second half. Here’s one of the trick...
NFL
CBS Sports

NFL Week 18 picks, odds: 49ers take out Rams for playoff berth, Falcons shock hated Saints

Week 18 is here for the first time in the history of the NFL. It's confusing and perplexing because Week 17 has so long been the finale of the regular season. Having the regular season extend into the middle of January is throwing everything off. The calendar feels weird, my brain doesn't know how to operate and I'm expecting this weekend to be the playoffs still.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AllLions

Odds Lions Defeat Green Bay Packers in Week 18

The Lions (2-13-1) close out the 2021 season this Sunday against the Green Bay Packers (13-3) at Ford Field. Despite the Packers having nothing left to play for, after clinching the No. 1 seed in the NFC portion of the playoffs a week ago against the Minnesota Vikings, they reportedly still plan to play their starters in Week 18 against Detroit.
NFL
AllLions

Amon-Ra St. Brown Can Set Lions Rookie Receiving Record Sunday

Detroit Lions first-year wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is on the verge of setting another rookie receiving record. After his performance against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 17, the talented rookie moved into second place for the most receiving yards by a Lions rookie. He needs only 15 receiving yards to become the record holder.
NFL
AllLions

Lions' Week 18 Studs and Duds: Amon-Ra St. Brown 'Better than Gold'

The Detroit Lions sent their passionate and loyal supporters home with positive memories and stories to tell from a thrilling victory over a rival in the division. Though the season began with plenty of doubt and uncertainty about the new regime’s ability to build a winner, head coach Dan Campbell put on a show with his play-calling in the season finale against Green Bay.
NFL
FanSided

2021 NFL playoffs: NFC playoff bracket and schedule

The NFL playoffs are almost here. Here’s how the NFC playoff picture looks at the moment and how the game schedule is laid out. Well, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers officially sit at the top of the NFC heading into the NFL playoffs. They’ll get to start things off with a bye and have a solid home field advantage for as long as they’re in the playoffs. That’s not a bad thing to have, especially with the advantage that comes with playing at Lambeau Field this time of year.
NFL
AllLions

Lions Are Most Lovable Losing Team in Recent Memory

The 2021 Detroit Lions might have been the most fun three-win team in NFL history. While this season's iteration of the team lost more games than last season's (which finished 5-11), the '21 squad managed to win over a heck of a lot of more fans. In fact, it can...
NFL
AllLions

AllLions

Detroit, MI
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
518K+
Views
ABOUT

AllLions is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Detroit Lions

Comments / 0

Community Policy