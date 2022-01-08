Man dead, woman detained after shooting, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD responded to a shooting that left one man dead Saturday afternoon.

Police say the incident happened in the Nutbush neighborhood on the 3400 block of Vernon Avenue around 1:30.

It is also the same street where a three-year-old girl was shot on New Year’s Eve.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Officers also said they have one woman detained for questioning, but have not confirmed or denied if she will face charges.

Neighbors who live nearby say that the people who stayed in the home where the shooting happened kept to themselves and are disappointed to hear the outcome.

“It’s just bad, it’s sad,” one neighbor said. “We need to get together, we need to pray. It’s praying time, and God is not pleased with what’s going on. He’s not pleased.”

Eight days into the New Year, there have been at least five homicides in Memphis. Last year, there were 346 homicides, which was a record for the city.

Memphis police have not released a motive for the shooting.

If you have any information, you are urged to call (901)-528-CASH.

NEXT: MPD: Woman carjacked while sitting in vehicle

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.