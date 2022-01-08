ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Man dead, woman detained after shooting, police say

By Jordan James, Destinee Hannah
WREG
WREG
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IvZKl_0dgWfzOu00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD responded to a shooting that left one man dead Saturday afternoon.

Police say the incident happened in the Nutbush neighborhood on the 3400 block of Vernon Avenue around 1:30.

It is also the same street where a three-year-old girl was shot on New Year’s Eve.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Officers also said they have one woman detained for questioning, but have not confirmed or denied if she will face charges.

Neighbors who live nearby say that the people who stayed in the home where the shooting happened kept to themselves and are disappointed to hear the outcome.

“It’s just bad, it’s sad,” one neighbor said. “We need to get together, we need to pray. It’s praying time, and God is not pleased with what’s going on. He’s not pleased.”

Eight days into the New Year, there have been at least five homicides in Memphis. Last year, there were 346 homicides, which was a record for the city.

Memphis police have not released a motive for the shooting.

If you have any information, you are urged to call (901)-528-CASH.

NEXT: MPD: Woman carjacked while sitting in vehicle

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WREG

Two people shot in Binghampton, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are in critical condition after police say they were shot on Sunday evening around 8:00. According to police, the shooting happened on North Hollywood Street and Summer Avenue. Police say both victims drove to Regional One Hospital before police arrived. They are listed in critical condition. No arrests have been […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Man tells victim ‘give it up’ during stabbing, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in jail after a man was hit in the head with an object and stabbed on Thursday in Sherwood Forest, according to MPD. The victim told police he was inside his apartment on Stuart Road when a man entered the apartment without permission. The suspect, John King, then hit […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman becomes victim of car theft while sleeping, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for a woman who they say stole a woman’s car, wallet and cellphone at a hotel on Jan. 2. MPD said the victim and suspect went to Fairbridge Inn on the 2800 block of Lamar Avenue. The victim told officers that the suspect took her car keys, wallet and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

Woman carjacked while sitting in vehicle at gas station, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are looking for two suspects who they say carjacked a woman at a gas station on Friday. According to MPD, the carjacking happened at N & Out Express on the 1300 block of South Bellevue Boulevard in South Memphis. The victim told officers she was sitting in her car when […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead after being struck by car in Hickory Hill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officers are looking for a vehicle that they say is responsible for hitting and killing a pedestrian Friday evening. According to MPD, the incident happened around 7:00 at Kirby Parkway and Rocky Park Drive. The vehicle fled the scene before officers arrived. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. One woman […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police: Two men rob liquor store in Cordova

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are searching for two men that robbed a liquor store in Cordova Wednesday afternoon. According to police, two armed men walked into the Spirits of Timber Creek liquor store around 4:30 p.m., pointed their guns at the clerks, and demanded money from the register. Police say the suspects took the money […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Mom, autistic son carjacked at gunpoint

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Memphis woman says a carjacking outside her South Memphis home Monday night cost her her job and sense of security. Three men were arrested Tuesday in Raleigh after police said they tried to run from officers in the stolen vehicle. Police said Nicholas Wright, Jeremiah Jones, and James Rosser all bailed […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Memphis Police#Mpd
WREG

Police search for 2 suspects in phone store robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for two suspects they say robbed a phone store in Southwest Memphis Wednesday. Police say the two suspects entered the Cricket Wireless at 3199 South Third at 1:40 p.m. Video surveillance posted on MPD’s Facebook showed one of the suspects demanding money from the register and waving a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two men rob CBD store at gunpoint, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police need your help finding two men responsible for robbing a CBD store at gunpoint Friday afternoon. Police say at around 1:30 p.m., two men entered the Mary Jane CBD shop at 1890 South Third, went up to the counter, pointed guns at the employee and demanded money from the registers. The […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two caught in Memphis for stealing car in Arkansas, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —  Memphis police made two arrests after finding a car reported stolen out of Arkansas. Jordan Brown and Caterra Bradford have both been charged with theft of property. Police were called out to a gas station on East Shelby Drive after they received a tip that a stolen car was found there. When […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Three men shot at Autozone store in Northeast Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officers are investigating a shooting at Autozone that left three men injured Thursday afternoon. According to MPD, the incident happened on the 1700 block of Sycamore View in Northeast Memphis. All three victims were transported to Regional One hospital in noncritical condition. Police do not have any suspect information at this time. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

3-car crash on I-240 leaves one dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person died after a interstate crash involving three vehicles on Thursday night. Police said the crash happened at 9:30 p.m. at I-240 and South Parkway. The crash victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released any information on the other victims.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD: Man shoots at relative of his child’s mother

MEMPHIS. Tenn. — A Memphis man is waking up in jail after police say he shot at a man multiple times. Fredrick Munn is charged with attempted first degree murder. According to police, the incident happened last July. The victim told investigators he was standing outside of a home, when Munn reportedly pulled up to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two injured in overnight Midtown shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police were on the scene of an overnight shooting in Midtown that left one person injured Thursday. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on McLean near Poplar. Police said that two people wer taken to the hospital in non-critical condition. Our photographers on the scene stated that two cars were involved […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Three suspects lead police on chase in stolen car, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have arrested three men who they say stole a vehicle and led them on a chase on Tuesday. According to MPD, the victim said she was getting out of her Nissan Versa on Jan. 3 when two men approached her and demanded the keys to her car. One suspect was armed […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

VIDEO: Two suspects rob Sonic Drive-In restaurant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for two men who they say robbed Sonic Drive-In on Sunday afternoon around 5:00. According to MPD, the robbery happened at the 4100 block of Kirby Parkway when two men entered the business and demanded money from the cash register. One suspect was armed with a handgun pointed at […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man stabbed in Southwest Memphis, 2 detained

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is in critical condition after being stabbed in Southwest Memphis on Thursday, police say. Officers responded to a wounding call on East Falls Road around 9 a.m. where they located a man with stab wounds. He was taken to Regional One Health critical condition. Officers detained a man and a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy