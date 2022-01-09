COVID Omicron NY: 40 hospitals stop elective surgeries due to low bed capacity
Dozens of hospitals in New York have been ordered to stop elective surgeries due to low bed capacity. The New York State Department of Health made the announcement on Saturday, which ordered 40 hospitals, mainly in the central and western regions, to stop non-essential, non-urgent elective surgeries after meeting the state's threshold for low-capacity facilities. The order means that impacted hospitals must turn away these types of procedures for a minimum of two weeks. "We will use every available tool to help ensure that hospitals can manage the COVID-19 winter surge," Acting State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett said.
About one in every five Americans has now tested positive for COVID-19 as children under five are being hospitalized with the virus at record high numbers.This comes amid a rise in COVID hospitalizations throughout the state. On Saturday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul reported 11,843 total hospitalizations due to COVID, marking an increase of 295. New York also reported a statewide positivity rate of 21.17% along with 90,132 positive COVID cases. Hochul urged parents to get their children vaccinated, saying that it's the key to the beating back the winter COVID surge along with the vaccine and booster.
"Our vaccination rate among children is still too low. parents and guardians don't delay in getting your children vaccinated and boosted, if eligible. It's safe and widely available," Hochul said. "This is the one of the best ways to keep our numbers down, as well as wearing a mask and staying home if sick." See the full list of the hospitals that have been ordered to stop elective surgeries below: Mohawk Valley Region: Faxton-St Luke's Healthcare St Luke's Division Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital St. Mary's Healthcare A.O. Fox Memorial Hospital Cobleskill Regional Hospital Little Falls Hospital Nathan Littauer Hospital Rome Memorial Hospital, Inc St Elizabeth Medical Center St. Mary's Healthcare - Amsterdam Memorial Campus Finger Lakes Region: F.F. Thompson Hospital Geneva General Hospital Newark-Wayne Community Hospital Rochester General Hospital The Unity Hospital of Rochester United Memorial Medical Center North Street Campus Clifton Springs Hospital and Clinic Highland Hospital Medina Memorial Hospital Nicholas H. Noyes Memorial Hospital Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hospital of Yates County Inc Strong Memorial Hospital Wyoming County Community Hospital Central New York Region: Crouse Hospital Oneida Health Hospital Oswego Hospital St. Joseph's Hospital Health Center University Hospital SUNY Health Science Center UPSTATE University Hospital at Community General Auburn Community Hospital Community Memorial Hospital Inc Guthrie Cortland Medical Center Impacted Hospitals in Other Regions: Brooks-TLC Hospital System, Inc. Mount St Mary's Hospital and Health Center Erie County Medical Center Mercy Hospital of Buffalo Sisters of Charity Hospital The University of Vermont Health Network - Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital Bertrand Chaffee Hospital Olean General Hospital
