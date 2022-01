The Colorado Avalanche comeback in dramatic fashion against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Colorado Avalanche went down early in the game, and Darcy Kuemper got pulled. Auston Mathews was everywhere to start and the Avalanche seemed lost. Francouz came in and calmed down the game and gave the Avalanche some life. As the game went on the Avalanche crawled back into the game and at the end of it all Devon Toews came in in overtime and won it. Come celebrate with AJ and Rudo!

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO