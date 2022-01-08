ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dog rescued from frozen pond in Pleasantville; photographer captured heroic moments

By News 12 Staff
 1 day ago

A photographer in Westchester was in the right place at the right time after catching firefighters save a dog’s life in Pleasantville.

Deb Graham was taking pictures of other creatures in the park when she heard a dog barking. But she realized it was more of a cry for help.

She then discovered Miller, a black lab, had somehow fallen through the ice at Opperman's Pond.

"I was shaking and I had so much anxiety,” Graham told News 12. “A part of me wants to just dive into the pond or crash through the ice and just go get him."

As firefighters arrived, Graham watched and documented their creative attempt to save Miller. The firefighters extended a ladder over the ice and used its bucket to stay out of the water.

"The first time I've ever seen a ladder go horizontal,” she added.

Graham doesn't knows how Miller ended up on the ice, but firefighters say he wasn't hurt and was happy to be reunited with his family.

