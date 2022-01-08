ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis airport among dozens of airports to have 5G buffer zones

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX59
FOX59
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aQ1Km_0dgWckaI00

(NEXSTAR) – Federal officials have identified 50 U.S. airports that will have “buffer zones” when wireless companies turn on 5G service in a few weeks. The services will use frequencies in a radio spectrum called the C-band, which has caused concerns because it could impact flight operations.

After requests from both a major airline trade group — Airlines for America — and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Stephen Dickson, head of the Federal Aviation Administration, AT&T and Verizon recently delayed rolling out the new 5G service .

Airlines for America told the Federal Communications Commission that using C-band 5G near dozens of airports could interfere with devices that measure an airplane’s height above the ground. Buttigieg and Dickson warned that without a delay, there would be an “unacceptable disruption” to aviation because flights would be canceled or diverted to other cities to avoid potential risks to air safety.

There’s an easy way to tell gas prices are about to go up

Friday, the Federal Aviation Administration released a list of 50 airports nationwide that will have buffer zones when 5G is rolled out by wireless carriers later this month. The buffer zones are intended to reduce the risk of airplane instruments like an altimeter, which measures the craft’s altitude, being affected by potential interference.

Altimeters are crucial to flights making low-visibility landings. According to the FAA , aircraft will be required to have an altimeter “that has been proven to be accurate and reliable in the U.S. 5G C-band environment.”

The list of airports that will have 5G buffer zones includes those in New York, Dallas, Chicago, San Francisco, Miami, and Las Vegas. Airports were selected based on traffic volume, the number of low-visibility days, and geographic location. These buffer zones will only protect the last 20 seconds of flight, according to the FAA .

As omicron causes more breakthrough cases, here’s what you should know

Many airports are not currently affected by 5G. For those airports not on the list, the FAA says it does “not necessarily” mean low-visibility flights cannot occur. In some cases, like Denver International Airport, 5G is not yet being deployed. With others, the FAA says the 5G towers are far enough away to create a natural buffer.

Wireless carriers now plan to turn on the 5G C-band service on January 19.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX59

Omicron explosion spurs nationwide breakdown of services

Ambulances in Kansas speed toward hospitals then suddenly change direction because hospitals are full. Employee shortages in New York City cause delays in trash and subway services and diminish the ranks of firefighters and emergency workers. Airport officials shut down security checkpoints at the biggest terminal in Phoenix and schools across the nation struggle to […]
HEALTH SERVICES
FOX59

Travelers board cruises in Florida despite case surges

Travelers are heading out on cruises from Florida ports, even as Omicron cases surge nationwide and firm new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advise people to "avoid cruise travel, regardless of vaccination status."
MIAMI, FL
FOX59

Indy residents now eligible for federal broadband assistance

INDIANAPOLIS — AT&T and Cricket Wireless announced Friday that Indianapolis households are now available to receive federal broadband assistance.   AT&T and Cricket Wireless opened enrollment for the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) Friday, allowing residents to receive discounted internet service if approved by the federal government’s National Verifier. According to AT&T’s website, “Under the ACP, the maximum […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
FOX59

Winter storm snarls travel, forces tough choices for schools

BOSTON (AP) — A winter storm that already blanketed the U.S. South in snow has snarled Northeast air travel, crushed morning commutes and created a dilemma for school districts already struggling to stay open amid a surge in coronavirus cases. Many spots in New England had received more than a foot of snow by late Friday morning. Schools in Boston closed. Providence, Rhode Island, schools switched to distance learning. New York City kept the nation’s largest school system open. The mayor says the city doesn't have more days to waste because of coronavirus-driven closures. Officials are advising people to stay off the roads, and more than 2,400 flights have been scrubbed.
BOSTON, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Buttigieg
FOX59

US jobless claims rise by 7,000, but still low at 207,000

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose last week but remained at historically low levels, suggesting that the job market remains strong. U.S. jobless claims rose by 7,000 last week to 207,000. The four-week average of claims, which smooths out week-to-week gyrations, rose by nearly 4,800 to just below 205,000. […]
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#5g#Airlines For America#Dallas#Nexstar#Transportation#At T#Omicron
FOX59

Intel reports repeatedly failed to forecast Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — Intelligence reports compiled by the U.S. Capitol Police in the days before last year’s insurrection envisioned only an improbable or remote risk of violence, even as other assessments warned that crowds of potentially thousands of pro-Trump demonstrators could converge in Washington and create a dangerous situation. The documents, obtained by The Associated […]
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX59

Local pharmacist dealing with surge in testing demands, staffing shortages

CARMEL — Pharmacies across the state right now are busier than ever before, between people searching high and low for COVID-19 tests and most drug stores already dealing with staffing shortages – there has never been more work to be done. Locally, Sam Calcuttawala, a pharmacist and the co-owner of Carmel Prescription Shop knows the […]
CARMEL, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
FAA
FOX59

Economy adds 199,000 jobs as unemployment sinks to 3.9%

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers added a modest 199,000 jobs last month while the unemployment rate fell sharply, at a time when businesses are struggling to fill jobs with many Americans remaining reluctant to return to the workforce. At the same time, Friday’s jobs report from the Labor Department showed that the nation’s unemployment rate […]
BUSINESS
FOX59

Several new restaurants, developments coming to Broad Ripple in 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — A brief walk down Broad Ripple Avenue shows a promising start to 2022. “The past year I think we accomplished a lot in Broad Ripple,” said Assistant Executive Director for the Broad Ripple Village Association (BRVA), Kent Springer. “We’ve got a lot of great things on the horizon considering we are still in […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

US open to limiting military exercises, missiles with Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States is open to discussions with Russia on curtailing possible future deployments of offensive missiles in Ukraine and putting limits on U.S. and NATO military exercises in Eastern Europe as part of strategic talks to begin next week, a senior Biden administration official said Saturday. But, the official said any […]
MILITARY
FOX59

Chicago mayor, teachers still at odds over COVID protocols

CHICAGO (AP) — Closed-door negotiations resumed Saturday to resolve a standoff between Chicago school officials and the city’s teachers union over COVID-19 precautions that canceled three days of classes this week, but the public war-of-words between union leaders and Chicago’s mayor showed little sign of an imminent resolution. In a written statement, Mayor Lori Lightfoot […]
CHICAGO, IL
FOX59

FOX59

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy