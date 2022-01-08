ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sligo Rovers striker Johnny Kenny joins Celtic

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCeltic have signed striker Johnny Kenny from Irish Premier Division outfit Sligo Rovers on a five-year contract, subject to international clearance. The 18-year-old is Ange Postecoglou's fourth signing in the January transfer...

www.bbc.co.uk

