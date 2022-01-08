ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marilyn Bergman, award-winning lyricist, has died at 93

By Raja Razek, Dakin Andone
CNN
CNN
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

(CNN) — Award-winning lyricist Marilyn Bergman died Saturday morning at her home in Los Angeles, according to her daughter Julie Bergman. She was 93. Along with her husband and collaborator Alan, Bergman was nominated for 16 Academy Awards over the course of her career and won three, including for the song...

