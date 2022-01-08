A woman claims she made $200K from selling her farts in jars. Now, she’s offering them as NFTs.

Bottling farts and selling them may not seem like a great business idea, but 31-year-old Stephanie Matto -- formerly of the TLC show “90 Day Fiancée” -- said she has made $200,000 from “farts in jars.”

Now, she is offering them as NFTs, according to Tech Insider .

You might be wondering how a fart in a jar could be made into a non-fungible token (NFT), proof of ownership for digital goods existing on blockchain that is not interchangeable for other items because of its unique properties.

For Matto’s farts, the journey from jars to blockchain art began when she was operating an over-18 fan subscription platform similar to OnlyFans and received frequent requests for farts.

“I always thought that was a complete joke,” she said.

Then, she decided to fulfill the requests, as an “experiment” to see if people would really buy them. As it turns out, they did. Matto said her first batch of 97 fart jars sold for $500 apiece and were purchased almost instantly. For her second batch, she increased the price to $1,000 per jar and they sold out again.

Overall, Matto said she made approximately $200,000 total selling the fart jars.

“I have a lot of fetishes and one of them is that I like the smell of a woman,” said a customer identified as a 43-year-old financier named John told Tech Insider. “I like all of the smells.”

Matto isn’t the only online personality to offer her fans unusual jarred substances. In 2019, The Cut reported that Instagrammer Belle Delphine was selling her bathwater for $30 a jar.

As the holiday season approached, Matto started getting orders from customers like John.

“I knew I wasn't going to fulfill them but I tried anyway,” she said. Matto’s attempt to fulfill the requests landed her in the hospital.

After she had three “large servings” of protein shakes one morning, along with “several bowls” of black bean soup, she started to feel unwell. There was a sharp, shooting pain in her chest and heart and she decided to go to the Emergency Room.

Matto was diagnosed with severe gas pain and doctors told her that the attempt to keep up with the fart jars demand was harming her body.

“I had to rethink my business model because I knew that selling my farts in this way was just not something that was physically sustainable for me,” she said.

Then came an opportunity to re-vamp her business without putting her body in danger when a digital artist reached out to Matto. The artist suggested they make a collection of unique artwork based on her bottled farts, to sell as NFTs.

Her “Fart Jars” NFT launched Wednesday and customers can purchase the pieces of art for 0.05 Ethereum ($186).

“We teamed up and made jars with really cute animations,” Matto said. “And we made them super custom and personal, and some even come with unlockable traits.”

Some of the NFTs even come with redeemable gifts such as signed lingerie and physical fart jars.

“The more and more I worked on it, the more I realized how cool it is learning more about crypto and just the whole entire concept of NFT is really amazing and cool to me,” Matto said. “So I kind of felt like this was the direction I wanted to go in.”