Memphis Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks leaves game, won't return vs Clippers after ankle injury

Dillon Brooks was helped off the floor early in the second quarter by the Memphis Grizzlies medical staff after appearing to twist his ankle against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena. Brooks drove to the basket and was fouled after stepping on Brandon Boston's foot.

Brooks sat on the floor holding his lower left leg while teammates called for the Grizzlies' medical staff. He was unable to shoot free throws, meaning he won't be able to return.

The team announced that Brooks suffered a left ankle injury.

Brooks just returned Thursday against the Detroit Pistons from health and safety protocols. Entering Saturday he had played and missed 20 games. He missed time at the beginning of the season due to a hand injury.

Brooks is second on the Grizzlies in scoring (19.3 points per game), and he's been relied on to guard the opposing team's best perimeter scorer.

