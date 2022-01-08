Tulsa PAC announces ‘Mean Girls’ performances will resume Saturday evening

Tulsa PAC confirms 'Mean Girls' performances will resume Saturday evening.

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Performing Arts Center (PAC) announced Saturday that their production of ‘Means Girls’ will resume performances Saturday evening.

The performance scheduled for Friday, Jan. 7 were cancelled due to COVID-19 cases.

Tulsa PAC stated on Facebook that Friday night’s cancellation was for the “wellness and safety of guests, cast and crew.”

“Please continue to check our social media for the most current information on all performances,” Tulsa PAC stated in their announcement Saturday.

