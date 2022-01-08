ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa PAC announces ‘Mean Girls’ performances will resume Saturday evening

Tulsa PAC confirms 'Mean Girls' performances will resume Saturday evening.

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Performing Arts Center (PAC) announced Saturday that their production of ‘Means Girls’ will resume performances Saturday evening.

The performance scheduled for Friday, Jan. 7 were cancelled due to COVID-19 cases.

Tulsa PAC stated on Facebook that Friday night’s cancellation was for the “wellness and safety of guests, cast and crew.”

“Please continue to check our social media for the most current information on all performances,” Tulsa PAC stated in their announcement Saturday.

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

‘Mean Girls’ performances canceled Sunday due to COVID-19

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Performing Arts Center announced Sunday the show “Mean Girls” is canceled Sunday due to positive cases of COVID-19. “Despite robust measures being in place, breakthrough COVID-19 cases have been detected within the company of MEAN GIRLS,” Tulsa Performing Arts Center said on Facebook. “We regret to share that the January 9 matinee and evening performances of MEAN GIRLS at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center are canceled.”
