ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Rigoletto World Premiere Now Opens at Royal Opera House in Muscat Oman

eturbonews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Royal Opera House in Muscat will pay tribute to Zeffirelli by opening its tenth season on January 20 with the world premiere of the last masterpiece the great director had worked on: Giuseppe Verdi’s Rigoletto with the unpublished sets of the late Florentine director and set designer....

eturbonews.com

Comments / 0

Related
operawire.com

Anna Netrebko Withdraws From Royal Opera House’s ‘Nabucco’

(Credit: Julian Hargreaves) The Royal Opera House Covent Garden has announced that superstar soprano Anna Netrebko has withdrawn from the performances of Verdi’s “Nabucco” between Jan. 14 – 23, 2022, due to ongoing travel restrictions across Europe. As a result, Liudmyla Monastyrska will take over the...
PERFORMING ARTS
Slipped Disc

Just in: An American takes charge of Berlin opera house

Berlin’s Komische Oper, the sparkiest house in town, has named James Gaffigan as its next music director, starting mid-2023. Gaffigan, 42, is presently in his first season as music director of Palau de les Arts Reina Sofía in Valencia, and is principal guest at. Trondheim Symphony and Opera...
THEATER & DANCE
Observer

‘Belfast’ opens ’22 Opera House Cinema Series

The 1891 Fredonia Opera House Performing Arts Center opens its 2022 Cinema Series with the semi-autobiographical “Belfast.” It will be screened Saturday and Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Opera House Executive Director Rick Davis notes that “due to the continued high positivity rate of COVID in Chautauqua County, and...
FREDONIA, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Franco Zeffirelli
Person
Giuseppe Verdi
Person
Leo Nucci
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco Ballet Revives Nutcracker Performances At War Memorial Opera House

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — An American holiday tradition that began in San Francisco has returned to the live stage this holiday. The beloved Nutcracker opens the San Francisco Ballet’s season at the War Memorial Opera House after the stage went dark for 21 months in the pandemic. Dancers like Sasha De Sola jumped right into rehearsals. “There’s nothing like the feeling of live performance with an audience. You can’t replicate it so I’m so excited, the company’s excited to be back,” De Sola said. We got an exclusive peek at some of the first in-person practice sessions leading up to the ballet’s season...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Vanderbilt Hustler

Emily is still in Paris, but perhaps not for long

Netflix released the highly anticipated second season of “Emily in Paris” on Dec. 22, just in time to binge over the holidays. ICYM season one: When the Chicago marketing group she works for acquires French firm Savoir, protagonist Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) finds herself moving to Paris for the year to provide an American perspective in the Paris office. Emily attempts to win over her colleagues—her boss Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu), in particular—while acquainting herself with French culture. Fortunately, Emily befriends Mindy (Ashley Park), another Paris transplant; Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), a local chef and her downstairs neighbor; and Camille (Camille Razat), an art gallerist who takes Emily under her wing and happens to be Gabriel’s girlfriend. Unfortunately, Emily only discovers Gabriel is dating Camille after kissing him. After trying to set aside their mutual feelings for the better half of season one, Emily and Gabriel sleep together after he decides that he is leaving Paris, and consequently Camille, to open his own restaurant. What was supposed to be a declaration of love and goodbye turns into trouble when Antoine (William Abadie), a Savoir client, offers to finance a restaurant in Paris with Gabriel as the head chef.
TV SERIES
operawire.com

The Opera Buffs Cancels ‘Music of the Spanish Speaking World’ Due to Omicron Transmission

The Opera Buffs has announced that it was forced to cancel the event “Music of the Spanish Speaking World” due to the transmission of the new Omicron SARS-CoV-2 variant. Soprano Orianna Falla, tenor Anthony León, and baritone Efrain Solis were supposed to perform a program of song, aria, and zarzuela. The program was set be presented on Jan. 8, 2022 at the Barrett Recital Hall in the Pasadena Conservatory of Music.
PERFORMING ARTS
The Tab

This is how old all the cast of Emily in Paris are in real life

Emily in Paris is one of those shows we all love to hate. It’s trashy, the plot is thin and the characters are annoying. But it’s ours and we love it. And with a trashy Netflix series comes the immediate obsession with everything to do with it, and of course the cast members. So you probably do care for the ages of the all Emily in Paris cast members in real life, don’t you?
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royal Opera House Muscat#Performing#Musical Theater#Omani#Italian#Fondazione Arena
lonelyplanet.com

The top things to do in Oman are out of this world

Oman is the third-largest country in the Arabian Peninsula, famed for its endless miles of coastline, high mountain ranges, rugged canyons, lush oases and vast deserts. It's also noted for the warm welcome given to visitors. With its remarkable diversity of landscapes, Oman has been attracting intrepid travelers for years,...
WORLD
Forward

A beloved book, a classic Italian film and now, a disturbingly timely opera

“The Garden of the Finzi-Continis” had what its creators call a “difficult birth.”. Over a decade in the making, the opera, adapted from Giorgio Bassani’s book of the same name, which Vittorio De Sica made into an Oscar-winning 1970 film, was meant to be a part of the Minnesota Opera’s 2011 and then 2013 season. It didn’t end up opening, the librettist and composer say, due to opera company politics. Plans to debut it in early 2020 were sidelined by the pandemic. But in its long gestation, the work, about how two Jewish families are affected by the slow creep of antisemitic policy in Ferrara, Italy, in the 1930s, has only become more timely.
PERFORMING ARTS
Post-Journal

Opera House Met Live Season Features Cinderella

FREDONIA — Live at the Met, the Metropolitan Opera’s award-winning series of live, high definition (HD) opera transmissions to theaters around the world, continues at the 1891 Fredonia Opera House Performing Arts Center on Saturday at 1 p.m., with a captured live presentation of Cinderella. Due to the...
FREDONIA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
ARTnews

Monumental Sheikh Zayed Mural in Dubai Gets Recognized by Guinness World Records

Dubai, one of the fastest-growing cities in the world, has a new claim to fame. A mural depicting a mental map of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, known as the founding father of the United Arab Emirates, has received recognition from the Guinness World Records, which has declared it the largest artwork of its kind in the world. A project of the Ministry of Interior’s Innovation Center, the mural maps the late ruler’s outsize legacy in the region, beginning in 1971, when the U.A.E. gained independence from Britain. Commemoration of Sheikh Zayed’s role in the formation of the federation has...
VISUAL ART
eturbonews.com

Minister Promotes Jamaica’s Tourism Now on Sky News Interview

Jamaica Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, was today interviewed on the UK’s Sky News, one of the largest news organizations in the world, by journalist Ian King to discuss the island’s COVID-19 recovery efforts and impressive Winter Tourist Season figures. In the interview, which took place during the...
WORLD
eturbonews.com

New Dates for Jaipur Literature Festival in India

Teamwork Arts, the producer of the iconic Jaipur Literature Festival, rescheduled the 15th edition of the Festival today. Previously scheduled for the end of January, the Festival has now been rescheduled to run between March 5-14, 2022. The Festival will follow all COVID-19 protocols that will be mandated by the...
INDIA
ARTnews

ICA London Names Bengi Ünsal as New Director Amid ‘Rebalancing of Multidisciplinary Program’

The Institute of Contemporary Arts in London has named Bengi Ünsal as its next director, to take over in March after Stefan Kalmár, who recently completed a five-year stint. Ünsal is the first new director appointed under the chairmanship of artist Wolfgang Tillmans, and will take over the institution in the midst of what a press release describes as a “rebalancing of its multidisciplinary program across all arts, all media, and all spaces” during its 75th anniversary. In addition to the ICA’s focus art, film, and education, Bengi will commission “a broader range of live performances” while also expanding nighttime...
WORLD
The Independent

Virginia McKenna opens Born Free exhibition in London

Born Free star Virginia McKenna has opened an exhibition of life-sized bronze lions aiming to raise awareness of the plight of the animals.The actress and wildlife campaigner, 90, starred in the 1966 film, which was set in Kenya alongside her late husband Bill Travers and now runs The Born Free Foundation.She opened the outdoor display at Waterloo Millennium Green in London alongside her eldest son Will during the week in which her husband would have celebrated his 100th birthday.Travers died in 1994 from a coronary thrombosis aged 72.They were also joined by Born Free patrons, presenter Gaby Roslin,...
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy