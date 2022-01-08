ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Game Day Live Blog: Louisville at Florida State | Game 15

By Matthew McGavic
LouisvilleReport
LouisvilleReport
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pJaTm_0dgWaESk00

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Fresh off of their bizarre win over Pitt, the Louisville men's basketball program is heading back on the road for another quick turnaround, traveling to the Sunshine State to face Florida State.

The Cardinals and Panthers were subject to a plethora of whistles, which each team getting called for 23 fouls and three technicals. Favored by double digits, Louisville escaped with a three-point win thanks in part to a strong second half by El Ellis.

As for the Seminoles, they have not had the season we have come to expect from a Leonard Hamilton coached team as of late. Florida State is just two games over .500 so far this season, and has lost four of their last six games - two of which were by over 20 points.

Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed below. Make sure to click the refresh button to stay up to date.

********************

Louisville Cardinals (10-4, 4-0 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (7-5, 1-2 ACC) Game Day Feed:

*If you cannot see the game day feed, click on the 'View the embedded media' hyperlink*

********************

(Photo of Donald L. Tucker Center via Visit Tallahassee)

