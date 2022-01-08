Pine Bluff police investigating city’s first two homicides of 2022

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Two people are dead and another injured after two deadly shootings in Pine Bluff.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

The first happened at an apartment in the 1000 block of Linden Street Friday night.

At around 9:45 p.m. Friday police responded to a report of the shooting.

They found a deceased man in an apartment and another adult victim with non life-threatening injuries.

There is no word yet on who is responsible.

The second homicide happened in a parking lot in the 2200 block of West 10th.

After a shooting call to that location police found a deceased man in a vehicle.

The victim’s name is being withheld at this time pending the notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information about either of the deadly shooting is asked to contact detective at 870-730-2090, or call dispatch at 870-541-5300.

Information can also be messaged to the Pine Bluff Police Department facebook page.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detective Division at 870-730-2090 or dispatch at 870-541-5300. Information can also be shared via the department’s Facebook page.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.