Going to the zoo may not be top of mind during the colder months, but seeing the North American animals at ZooAmerica could be just what you need to beat cabin fever. In general, winter is a great time to visit the zoo as it is often less crowded and the animals in the outdoor habitats like the gray wolves and river otters are typically more active when the temperature drops. Plus, ZooAmerica has some indoor areas to warm up, including the Southern Swamps building, which houses animals from forested wetlands and the Great Southwest building with animals from the desert region.

HERSHEY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO