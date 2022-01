Is Zenitsu still alive after being attacked by the Obi Demon in Demon Slayer Season 2?. Things are certainly heating up in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 2 now that we have finally met the dangerous new Upper Rank Demon. In the previous episode, it was finally revealed that the Warabihime Oiran of the Kyogoku House was actually the demon Daki who has been operating in the Yoshiwara red-light district for centuries. Interestingly, it was Zenitsu who first encountered Daki and ended up being injured by the demon's violent outburst. But why did the Obi Demon decide to abduct the young Demon Slayer at the end of Yukaku-hen Episode 3?

