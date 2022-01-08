ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Former NFL player to report to prison for health care fraud scheme

By Nexstar Media Wire, Ryan Kruger
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ovU9L_0dgWYwr600

FORT MILL, S.C. ( WJZY ) – Clinton Portis, a former NFL running back, will soon report to federal prison for six months. Portis was sentenced by a federal judge in Kentucky this week after he pleaded guilty to defrauding the league’s health care plan.

At one point in 2004, Portis became the highest-paid running back in NFL history. After nine years playing with the Denver Broncos and Washington Football Team, and career earnings of more than $43 million, Portis fell into deep financial trouble.

Ex-NFL receiver sentenced to prison for COVID-19 relief fraud scheme

A combination of bad investments and extravagant spending lead to Portis declaring bankruptcy in 2015. And that’s when the health care scheme came into play. He is one of 15 NFL players charged with ripping off the league’s health care plan.

According to authorities, the former players admitted to participating in a scheme to defraud the Gene Upshaw NFL Player Health Reimbursement Account Plan (the Plan).

The Plan was established in accordance with the NFL’s 2006 collective bargaining agreement and provided for tax-free reimbursement of out-of-pocket medical care expenses that were not covered by insurance, and that were incurred by former players, their spouses, and their dependents – up to a maximum of $350,000 per player, authorities said.

According to court documents, Portis caused the submission of false and fraudulent claims to the Plan on his behalf over a two-month period, collecting $99,264 in benefits for expensive medical equipment that was not actually provided.

Along with the jail time, he’s been ordered to repay nearly $100,000.

Texas couple charged $3,973 for COVID-19 testing: ‘Makes me sick to my stomach’

Another South Carolina resident, former New Orleans Saints wide receiver Joe Horn, pleaded guilty to the same fraud in 2019.

In October, 18 former NBA players were arrested by the FBI. According to federal investigators, it was textbook fraud. The retired players would submit false medical claims to the health care plan and never receive treatments.

The NBA players are all set to be back in court in May. A trial date for them hasn’t been set.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

More than 2K schools closing over COVID concerns in first week of 2022

(NewsNation Now) — For the first week of January, more than 2,000 schools were prepared to close for at least one day due to COVID-19 concerns, according to Burbio, a company that tracks school data. There are 21 states with at least one school district closed or transitioning to remote learning this week.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man accused in cold case rape to remain behind bars until trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man accused in a cold case rape from 1997 will stay behind bars. Investigators say 63-year-old Edward Duran‘s DNA linked him to a sexual assault 24-years-ago. Prosecutors say the victim left a door open for her cat. Duran is then accused of...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man pleads not guilty to 1997 rape cold case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque man pleaded not guilty to 24-year-old cold case rape. Edward Duran, 63-year-old, was arrested last month after investigators say his DNA linked him to the crime. In July of 1997, a woman says she was held at knifepoint and sexually assaulted in her apartment off Eubank.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kentucky State
Daily Mail

Former NFL star Clinton Portis, 40, is sentenced to six months in prison and six months of home confinement after admitting he received $100,000 in $3.9million healthcare fraud scheme

Former NFL running back Clinton Portis will spend six months in federal prison and another six in home confinement for his role in a healthcare scheme involving other retired NFL players. The 40-year-old Portis previously pled guilty to fraud in September, admitting that he received almost $100,000 by filing false...
NFL
Orange Leader

TDI Fraud investigation yields guilty plea from former Houston NFL player

Shantee Orr, one of eight former NFL players accused of taking part in a scheme to defraud a player health care reimbursement fund, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Harris County of submitting false claims totaling more than $129,000. The case was led by Texas Department of Insurance investigators and prosecutors working...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Portis sentenced to 6 months in prison for part in fraud scheme

After pleading guilty to fraud charges in September, former Washington running back Clinton Portis was sentenced in federal court Thursday to six months in prison and six months of home confinement for defrauding the NFL’s health care benefit program of just under $100,000. Portis was one of 15 former...
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care Fraud#Nba Players#American Football#Wjzy#The Denver Broncos#Washington Football Team#The Gene Upshaw#New Orleans#Nba#Fbi
KRQE News 13

Governor signs emergency declaration for Socorro County following monsoon event

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an executive order on Tuesday, Jan. 4, declaring a state of emergency in Socorro County. The Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management reports that the order comes after a coordinated effort between state and county officials to assess the damage from the July 23 monsoon event.
SOCORRO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: New details, Eviction moratorium, Mild & breezy, Pleading for help, New app

[1] APD provides details on Dec. 2 officer-involved shooting involving teen suspect New details have been released in a recent officer-involved shooting that injured a 16-year-old suspect. Police say officers responded to an apartment complex after ShotSpotter technology revealed gunshots fired in the area of Coors Blvd. and I-40. Officers zeroed in on an apartment where 16-year-old Jesus Lopez was. Authorities say Lopez had a warrant and set up a perimeter, giving commands for him to step outside. Police say Lopez came out, running towards officers and that’s when Officer Dillon Sather fired three shots, hitting the teen. Police say a picture shows Lopez was armed with two guns.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

NC trooper killed by own brother who responded to traffic stop

MOORESBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper was killed by his own brother in a collision during a traffic stop in Rutherford County on Monday night, authorities said. According to Sgt. Chris Knox with the NCSHP, Trooper James N. Horton was heading to assist with...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
KRQE News 13

Mariah Bell dazzles to win women’s short at nationals

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mariah Bell remembers walking into the practice rink a couple of years ago and jokingly telling Adam Rippon, her training buddy at the time, that she was so nervous about nationals that she shouldn’t even go. “He was like, ‘So don’t go,’” Bell recalled...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KRQE News 13

Man’s deadly, undiagnosed 9-inch blood clot provokes call to close wrongful death loophole

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) — Keith Davis went to the hospital with a sore knee and a medical history of blood clots but his concerns were ignored, according to his daughter. “I can move [my leg], but I have to help it with my arm,” Davis said in a video he sent to his only child Sabrina. “Like I said, [my foot] still won’t point up. It still hurts really bad.”
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Ex-mayoral candidate reportedly arrested after crossing U.S.-Canada border on foot

(NEXSTAR) – A one-time candidate for mayor of Calgary, Alberta was arrested Tuesday after trying to flee Canadian officials and escape into Montana on foot, police said. U.S. Border Patrol agents took Kevin J. Johnston into custody at the Saskatchewan-Montana border Tuesday morning, according to CTV News. He was being held in the Montana town of Plentywood as authorities arranged his return to Canada.
KRQE News 13

Viewer captures rare photo of bald eagle

A Santa Fe resident captured a cool picture of a bald eagle. Richard Sanchez spotted the eagle Friday morning in a tree off Vitalia Street. Bald eagles are native to New Mexico but not a common sight.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Wisconsin LB Leo Chenal announces he’s entering NFL draft

MADISON, Wis. (AP)Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal is entering the NFL draft rather than returning to the Badgers next season. Chenal announced his decision Monday on social media.The move comes after Chenal earned second-team honors on the Associated Press All-America teamas a junior. ”Badger Nation, I can’t thank you enough for...
NFL
KRQE News 13

Hendrickson, 3 other Bengals starters placed on COVID list

Cincinnati sacks leader Trey Hendrickson and three other starters are among five Bengals who were placed on the COVID-19 reserve list Tuesday. Center Trey Hopkins and left guard Quinton Spain were sidelined along with safety Vonn Bell. The fifth player is linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither, who has been out with a foot injury.
NFL
KRQE News 13

Investigators narrow search for origin of Colorado wildfire

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Federal and state investigators have interviewed dozens of people in their search for the cause of a destructive Colorado wildfire, but the results of that investigation — and even a progress report — could take days, if not weeks, the Boulder County sheriff warned.
BOULDER, CO
KRQE News 13

Louis Vuitton bag, handgun among $9K in items stolen from unlocked Tesla in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A woman was arrested Monday after being accused of stealing over $9,000 in property from an unlocked Tesla at a Starbucks on New Year’s Eve. The owner of the 2014 Tesla Model S admitted to police that he left his car unlocked when he went inside the Starbucks. When he returned, he found that items had been stolen from the vehicle.
KRQE News 13

Girl dies, 8 children hurt in Spanish bouncy castle accident

MADRID (AP) — An eight-year-old girl has died from her injuries after strong winds blew a bouncy castle several meters into the air during a fair in eastern Spain, local authorities said Wednesday. Spanish news agency EFE reported that another eight children were injured, including some that needed hospital...
ACCIDENTS
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy